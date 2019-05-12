English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi Share Tips for Family Vacation
Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi who believe the importance of spend quality time with family share a few family vacation tips.
Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi who believe the importance of spend quality time with family share a few family vacation tips.
Loading...
Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi and her husband and Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi love to travel with their daughter Saira, and believe it is important to spend quality time with family.
To keep their child happy, Lara and Mahesh, who often go for options by Airbnb, prefer homes with outdoor spaces and calming interiors.
"When we are on vacation, we want to make the most of our family time. Saira loves frolicking in the gardens and splashing away in the pool," the couple said in a statement.
* It's a common viewpoint that family travel involves lots of luggage — snacks for children, games to keep them busy, kitchen essentials, extra towels and clothes to last the whole vacation. Embrace home-stay concepts, and ensure that you can travel light and avoid the fuss of excess luggage.
* Amplify family time with the pursuit of creativity. Keep children busy with immersive experiences, be it indoor or outdoor, and encourage them to learn something new, every time you travel.
* When travelling, there is no act more fulfilling than indulging in the local culture and traditions of a new destination. Seek insights from your host and discover each place like a local.
To keep their child happy, Lara and Mahesh, who often go for options by Airbnb, prefer homes with outdoor spaces and calming interiors.
"When we are on vacation, we want to make the most of our family time. Saira loves frolicking in the gardens and splashing away in the pool," the couple said in a statement.
* It's a common viewpoint that family travel involves lots of luggage — snacks for children, games to keep them busy, kitchen essentials, extra towels and clothes to last the whole vacation. Embrace home-stay concepts, and ensure that you can travel light and avoid the fuss of excess luggage.
* Amplify family time with the pursuit of creativity. Keep children busy with immersive experiences, be it indoor or outdoor, and encourage them to learn something new, every time you travel.
* When travelling, there is no act more fulfilling than indulging in the local culture and traditions of a new destination. Seek insights from your host and discover each place like a local.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy Fold Delayed, Realme X And More
- IPL 2019 Final | Chennai: Road To The Final
- Netizens Question Freedom of Speech in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal after BJP Activist Jailed for Meme
- Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Undergo Trial in Defamation Case
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results