Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Last Book Of Nabaneeta Sen's Naxal Trilogy Now in English

Sen says The Parrot Green Saree is a story within a story and carries certain traits of two of her previous novels.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Last Book Of Nabaneeta Sen's Naxal Trilogy Now in English
credits - Nabaneetadevsen instagram

Bengali writer Nabaneeta Dev Sen's last novel of her Naxal trilogy which is a story of two women, two generations and two worlds moulded out of memory, expectations and desires has now been translated into English.

Set primarily in the US, The Parrot Green Saree, as the title of the English version goes, is also the story of displacement and loss, of a remembered homeland, of political and personal battles, of individual freedom.

Besides, it is about rebirth (in Bengali, the novel was titled Phoenix).

The book explores the ethical and existential dilemmas of the urban, intellectual Indian, like the two novels that precede it "I, Anupam'' and "In a Foreign Land, By Chance''.

"It looks at political issues through a turbulent mother-daughter relationship, bringing to Indian literature in Bengali, perhaps for the first time, a fascinating, highbrow, sexually daring, unmotherly mother of a grown-up daughter, publisher Niyogi Books said.

The novel has been translated by Tutun Mukherjee.

Sen says The Parrot Green Saree is a story within a story and carries certain traits of two of her previous novels.

She decided to change the title as it goes deeper into the soul of the text. This tale of two generations will reveal how the new title is intrinsically related to the genesis of the story.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram