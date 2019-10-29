Last Book Of Nabaneeta Sen's Naxal Trilogy Now in English
Sen says The Parrot Green Saree is a story within a story and carries certain traits of two of her previous novels.
credits - Nabaneetadevsen instagram
Bengali writer Nabaneeta Dev Sen's last novel of her Naxal trilogy which is a story of two women, two generations and two worlds moulded out of memory, expectations and desires has now been translated into English.
Set primarily in the US, The Parrot Green Saree, as the title of the English version goes, is also the story of displacement and loss, of a remembered homeland, of political and personal battles, of individual freedom.
Besides, it is about rebirth (in Bengali, the novel was titled Phoenix).
The book explores the ethical and existential dilemmas of the urban, intellectual Indian, like the two novels that precede it "I, Anupam'' and "In a Foreign Land, By Chance''.
"It looks at political issues through a turbulent mother-daughter relationship, bringing to Indian literature in Bengali, perhaps for the first time, a fascinating, highbrow, sexually daring, unmotherly mother of a grown-up daughter, publisher Niyogi Books said.
The novel has been translated by Tutun Mukherjee.
Sen says The Parrot Green Saree is a story within a story and carries certain traits of two of her previous novels.
She decided to change the title as it goes deeper into the soul of the text. This tale of two generations will reveal how the new title is intrinsically related to the genesis of the story.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra to Clash with Deepika Padukone's Mahabharat on Diwali 2021
- Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Planning Roman Vacay for Her 46th Birthday?
- Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spark off Dating Rumours at Diwali Party
- Blow Dryer? Apple’s Rs 24,900 AirPods Pro are Already Making a Lot of Noise With Memes
- Samsung Takes on iPhone Slofies by Releasing New Update on Galaxy S10