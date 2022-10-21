Last-Minute Diwali Gifting Guide 2022

Diwali is quickly approaching. Looking for the right desserts, accessories and handbags to pamper yourself or your loved ones? We have the perfect last minute gift guide for your family and friends. Your hunt stops here as we have some excellent choices that will make your loved ones happier. Read on to know more.

Latin Quarters

Make someone feel special this season with the accessory that all women gush about. Gold is the most popular colour throughout the festive season, and a gold stunning clutch with a pink tone that will compliment all festive attire and raise up the glam game.

GUESS

Dazzling sequins cover this captivating clutch featuring a fold-over closure, rhinestone encrusted G-logo emblem, gold-tone hardware and removable chain-link strap with crystal accents. Gift yourself or your loved one and spread the charming vibes.

POLL-LOCK

Whichever way you look at it, creative is the new hype, and Poll-ock has it framed. With its fresh angles and new pop-goes-street colour concept, this retro-goes- contemporary sun shape is anything but old school. Pair up new custom bio-acetates, including four colourful reworks of classic havanas or super trendy crystal frames, with new blue-purple mirror, must-have yellow and dark lens shades for a total look.

Colocal Chocolates

Chocolates are everyone’s weakness. Everyone has a sweet tooth around the corner. The bon bons are currently ruling the chocolate market. There are so many flavour options and the shelf life is long enough so that one can also relish the post-festive vibes. Celebrate this Diwali with premium gift hampers filled with delicious handmade artisanal goodness that is sure to stand out and create a lasting impression. As colocal has come up to make everyone cherish the sweetness with delicious bonbons available in a range of flavours, covering every palate, every taste, and every age. There’s a bonbon for everyone.

TUMI

Made with exceptional quality and high performance styles that will last a lifetime, TUMI comprises styles that are entirely based on modularity, sustainability, and durability for every personal need that complements a non-stop festive lifestyle.

ALDO

With the festive season around the corner, it is the perfect time to celebrate relationships and bonds. The collection is defined by various styles like sandals, shiny sneakers, loafers to bags, wallets with attractive ranges which will set the festive mood in full swing while spreading auspicious vibes

Kate Spade New York

Diwali is one of the festivals for which we wait eagerly because it brings with itself so much fun. This Diwali, in addition to clothing and accessories, it also offers footwear, jewellery, and accessories. Designed to enhance an entire look this festive season, the brand’s range is fashionable and exquisitely crafted.

Villeroy and Boch

There is no better festive gift than one that is both high quality, user-friendly, and timeless, as well as original at the same time. These beautiful Villeroy & Boch crockery sets make beautiful gifts that are worth wrapping and giving. This Diwali you can enjoy the best gifts that include something for every budget, big and small. Cutlery, dinnerware, glassware, breakfast set, artistic vase, and many more.

Jimmy Choo

This year, Jimmy Choo celebrates the festival of lights in India by curating an exclusive Diwali edition for the Indian market. Featuring a perfect amalgam of sparkle and glamour, the Diwali edit is perfect for any wardrobe. With the redesigned editions, you are sure to feel festive this season!

Coach

Fresh out of its ‘Rexy X Diwali Campaign Preview’, the global fashion house has some of the best new offerings for the festive season. Gift your loved ones something from the array of choices which is sure to “light up” their mood. From a range of exclusive collections such as Pillow Tabby, Tom Wessellmann, Denim Collection, Willow and more: choose from a variety of Backpacks, Hybrid crossbody bags, totes, wallets and cardholders, and shoes, the brand has a plethora of products sure to make perfect gifts this season

Bottega Veneta

Treat your loved one this auspicious occasion of love and light from Bottega Veneta. For the season of festivities, the brand offers some of the most iconic pieces from the Pillow Sneaker collection. For the season of festivities, choose from some of the most iconic pieces like the Kalimero, Sardine, Pillow Sneaker collections. Light up your house and your wardrobe with something from the festive collection.

Michael Kors

To create a celebratory design inspired by the festival of lights, Michael Kors launches its exclusive India Capsule Collection, designed exclusively for sale in India, to celebrate Diwali.To create a custom illustration that will adorn three of the brand’s most beloved silhouettes: the carryall Sullivan tote bag, the Jet Set Charm pouchette and the staple Heather shoulder bag.

Emporio Armani

Who doesn’t like a little bling for the festive season? Here’s your ultimate gifting guide to celebrate Diwali with Emporio Armani’s gifting guide. The brand has a wide choice of gift options for you to choose from, including bags, watches, sunglasses and many more. With a mix of glamour and chic vibe, the accessories make the perfect gift for the festive season.

GK Hair Global Keratin Nourishing Kit

The gold shampoo comprises of aloe vera, shea butter, juvexin and argan oil to protect, nourish and restore hair health, giving it suppleness, shine and a pleasant aroma of rare floral extracts. The conditioner moisturizes and nourishes hair internally restoring them back to their youthful state. Perfect gift for the pollution that will follow the festive season.

Monrow

Embrace this festive season with Monrow’s brand-new festive collection. Monrow offers a unique range that is handcrafted with love and closely woven with Swarovski crystals and is made with vegan material that makes it a gorgeous pair every girl should own!

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

The charm of festivals is incomplete without the delight of gifting and spoiling your loved ones. This festive season, choose from an elegant, sophisticated and contemporary pannier for Diwali offering premium hampers to choose from. Chef-curated festive hampers, complete with artisanal sweets and chocolates, freshly-made confectionaries, luscious dainties, appetizing savouries and festive décor, are available in an exclusive assortment exhibiting quintessence and opulence.

Miniklub

Dressing up your baby for a festive occasion is always fun and special. Whether it’s Diwali, Bhai Dooj or even Dhanteras, decking up in a style is every baby’s right. The perfect outfit for your kid has to be equal parts – stylish and comfortable. The perfect outfit should complement both style and comfort and Miniklub is know for this.

Kiko Milano

Festival season is finally here. It’s time to put real life on hold and head to a field of dreams where nothing matters but the joy of life – after a long wait it’s festive times and you’re ready to access all areas. The new festival glow collection captures the spirit of the moment, delivering a metallic finish lineup of party-proof looks fit for the main stage and guaranteed to make sure you stand out.

Roastery Coffee

Nothing gets better than topping off a great meal with a freshly brewed cup of coffee. For this festive season, Roastery Coffee, one of the finest artisanal brands in the country, has something for coffee lovers. Their festive gifting pack includes a selection of special edition coffee beans including the bags of freshly roasted Monsoon Malabar beans, Bean to Bar, Jar of handmade Granola and Roastery embossed rose gold metal candle along with two bars of handcrafted chocolates.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here