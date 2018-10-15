The famous dandiya nights during Navratri call for decking up in traditional outfits, so make sure you are avoiding some last minute mess up with the right style.Nidhi Jagtiani, Image Consultant and Stylist at Momspresso, and Jimmy Kaul, Managing Director at Shopotox.com, share last-minute styling hacks for dandiya nights.Going for loud colours such as bright red and oranges are not very trendy this season. One can play it down with maroon and gold, rose gold, lavender grey or ivory. Using gold is the key to look trendy and beautiful.Try heavy jewellery on light colours. Big earrings or statement necklace.Regular saris are getting replaced by comfortable shararas/palazzos and full-length dress-like suits with lightweight dupattas. Harem pants and dhoti style pants have also been gaining popularity this season.Women with a heavy upper body can try layering with embroidered jackets on suits to give a slimming appearance. They can also try contrasting colours like blue and orange, red and green or yellow and purple.Ponchos and capes are another popular trends, particularly in fabrics such as net, organza or fine silks. This also creates a slimming effect.If lower body is heavy then please avoid churidars and replace them with straight pants or palazzos and do add heels.If the upper body is toned then crop top is a great idea along with full length flared skirt/dhoti style pants.