Lata Mangeshkar Death: This Private Museum in Indore has 7,600 Gramophone Records of the Legendary Singer

A museum in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has a collection of 7,600 rare gramophone records of songs of melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who died in Mumbai on Sunday.

Suman Chourasia, who set up this 1600 square feet museum in the Pigdambar area in 2008, told PTI that his grief was beyond words. “Lata Didi’s demise, a day after Vasant Panchami, has left millions of music lovers like me deeply shocked. I met Lata Didi in 2019 for the last time and could not meet her after that due to the (COVID-19) pandemic," he said.

Chourasia said he started saving gramophone records of Mangeshkar’s songs from 1965, which has now turned into a collection of 7,600 gramophone records, occupying pride of place in the ‘Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Gramophone Record Museum’.

“Lata Didi has sung in 32 Indian and foreign languages as well as dialects. Many of her rare songs are among them,” he said. Besides songs, the museum also has photographs and books associated with the icon, who was born in Indore on September 28, 1929.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.