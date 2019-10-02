Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Lata Mangeshkar Makes Instagram Debut, Fans Celebrate Her Arrival

The singer, who recently turned 90, made foray into the photo-and-video sharing platform on Monday night.

PTI

Updated:October 2, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lata Mangeshkar Makes Instagram Debut, Fans Celebrate Her Arrival
Image: A file photo of Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has joined Instagram. The singer, who recently turned 90, made foray into the photo-and-video sharing platform on Monday night.

She announced the news of her debut on Twitter and shared the link to her Instagram profile.

"Namaskar. Aaj pehli baar aap sabse Instagram pe jud rahi hun. (Namaskar. Today I have joined Instagram to connect with you all)" Mangeshkar wrote.

She shared her photo holding the book Didi Aur Main based on her life, penned by her sister Meena Khadikar. The memoir was released on September 29, a day after the iconic singer's birthday.

Mangeshkar also posted another picture posing with her two sisters -- Meena and Usha Mangeshkar, holding the book.

"Namaskar! Kal meri choti behen Meena Khadikar ne mujhe uske dwara mujhpar likhi hui hindi kitab Didi Aur Main ki peheli copy bhent ki. (Yesterday my younger sister Meena Khadikar gifted me the first copy of the book that she wrote on me)" she captioned the second photo.

Her bio reads, "Official Instagram Account of Lata Mangeshkar" but the profile is yet to be verified.

Mangeshkar has amassed over 51.9k followers already.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram