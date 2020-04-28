Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lata Mangeshkar Thanks Vikas Khanna For Donating PPE Kits To Her Hospital

Lata Mangeshkar has thanked Vikas Khanna for donating 1000 PPE kits to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, built in the memory of Lata's late father.

IANS

Updated:April 28, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has thanked chef-turned-author-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna for donating 1000 PPE kits to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, built in the memory of her late father.

Mangeshkar took to Twitter to express her gratitude to Khanna.

"Namaskaar, Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhannaji ne hamare Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ko 1000 PPE KITS donate kiye hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar aur hamara Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital pariwar unke aabhari hain (Namaskaar, Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna has donated 1000 PPE kits. We all Mangeshkar's and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, family members are grateful to him)."

Khanna replied to Mangeshkar saying: "Dearest @mangeshkarlata you inspire us all. Dil. Jaan. Sab Aapke Liye. (Heart and life for you)."

In March, Mangeshkar donated Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. She had announced that she was donating Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund as part of her "duty to help your government during this difficult time".

The 90-year-old singer, widely acclaimed as Nightingale of India, joins a growing list of celebrities from the Hindi film industry who have extended support in the battle against the coronavirus. Others who have contributed include Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and Rajkummar Rao among others.

