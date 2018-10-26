English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Late Night Snacking? Switch to Cottage Cheese to Boost Metabolism
According to the study, consuming 30 grams of protein about 30 minutes before bed appears to have a positive effect on muscle quality, metabolism and overall health.
Cottage Cheese Representational Image
Loading...
Guilty about your late night snacking habit that leads to weight gain? Switching to a protein-filled snack like cottage cheese can help you to have a positive effect on muscle quality, metabolism and overall health, say researchers.
In the study, Michael Ormsbee, Associate Professor at Florida State University (FSU), gave active young women in their early 20s samples of cottage cheese 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime.
They found that consuming 30 grams of protein about 30 minutes before bed appears to have a positive effect on muscle quality, metabolism and overall health.
And for those who have sworn off eating at night, there is no gain in body fat, revealed the findings published in the British Journal of Nutrition.
"Until now we presumed that whole foods would act similarly to the data on supplemental protein but we had no real evidence," Ormsbee said.
"This is important because it adds to the body of literature that indicates that whole foods work just as well as protein supplementation, and it gives people options for pre-sleep nutrition that go beyond powders and shaker bottles."
The results serve as a foundation for future research on precise metabolic responses to whole food consumption.
"While protein supplements absolutely have their place, it is important to begin pooling data for foods and understanding the role they can play in these situations," said former FSU graduate student Samantha Leyh, now a research dietician with the Air Force.
"Like the additive and synergistic effects of vitamins and minerals when consumed in whole food form such as fruits or veggies, perhaps whole food sources may follow suit," Leyh said.
The study will help examine more pre-sleep food options and the optimal food choices that can aid individuals in recovery from exercise, repair and regeneration of muscle and overall health, the researchers noted.
Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter
In the study, Michael Ormsbee, Associate Professor at Florida State University (FSU), gave active young women in their early 20s samples of cottage cheese 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime.
They found that consuming 30 grams of protein about 30 minutes before bed appears to have a positive effect on muscle quality, metabolism and overall health.
And for those who have sworn off eating at night, there is no gain in body fat, revealed the findings published in the British Journal of Nutrition.
"Until now we presumed that whole foods would act similarly to the data on supplemental protein but we had no real evidence," Ormsbee said.
"This is important because it adds to the body of literature that indicates that whole foods work just as well as protein supplementation, and it gives people options for pre-sleep nutrition that go beyond powders and shaker bottles."
The results serve as a foundation for future research on precise metabolic responses to whole food consumption.
"While protein supplements absolutely have their place, it is important to begin pooling data for foods and understanding the role they can play in these situations," said former FSU graduate student Samantha Leyh, now a research dietician with the Air Force.
"Like the additive and synergistic effects of vitamins and minerals when consumed in whole food form such as fruits or veggies, perhaps whole food sources may follow suit," Leyh said.
The study will help examine more pre-sleep food options and the optimal food choices that can aid individuals in recovery from exercise, repair and regeneration of muscle and overall health, the researchers noted.
Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Baazaar Movie Review: There is a Wolf Who Loves Melodrama More than Anything Else
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
- WhatsApp Stickers Now Rolling Out For Android And iPhone: Here is How to Download
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...