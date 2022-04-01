Lauki Chilla: Here's Your Easy 20-Minute Recipe For a Healthy Dish

Chilla is basically an Indian pancake. It is so versatile that one can add any combination of ingredients to the basic besan batter and come up with something new that tastes different. The lauki chilla is one such version that is loved by people. The dish can be served as both breakfast and supper. The recipe is very easy and hardly takes 20 minutes.

Ingredients:

3 or 4 cups grated bottle gourd (lauki)

3 to 4 cup besan

One fourth cup semolina (rava\sooji)

One fourth cup curd (dahi)

1 tablespoon chilli powder

One fourth tablespoon asafoetida (hing)

One fourth tablespoon turmeric powder (haldi)

Salt as per taste

Three fourth tablespoon oil for greasing

Half tablespoon oil for cooking

For Serving:

Tomato ketchup

Green chutney

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl along with half a cup of water and mix it well.

Heat and grease a non-sticky tava. Grease the tava with one-fourth tablespoon of oil. Then pour a ladle of the mixed batter onto the tava and spread it evenly.

Cook it using half a tablespoon of oil until both sides turn golden brown.

Then serve immediately with tomato ketchup and green chutney.

This recipe is very tasty and soft in texture. Chillas are wholesome, healthy, simple and quick breakfast or meal options. Lauki is a summer vegetable but now it is available throughout the year. It has numerous nutritional benefits and is healthy for our body.

Lauki is low in calories and easy to digest. It is a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals. It also helps reduce kidney and liver inflammation. This Lauki Chila recipe is very delicious as well as healthy.

