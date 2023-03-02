You must have tasted lauki ki chutney, but you will be surprised to know that a spicy-tasty chutney can be made from lauki peels as well. Lauki or bottle gourd is very healthy and nutritious. This vegetable contains essential nutrients like vitamins, fibre, folate, iron, magnesium and potassium. It also has low saturated fats which are required for reducing weight and cholesterol levels.

Including lauki ki sabji in your diet, improves your heart health and also treats urinary tract infections. It is also considered an excellent food for diabetic patients. Similarly, lauki peels also contain a lot of nutrition and the chutney prepared from them is also beneficial and tasty. Lauki peels improve digestion, and a lot of fibre is found in lauki peels. So, if you have never tried making chutney from lauki peels, here’s a simple method of preparing it.

Ingredients For Making Lauki Ke Chilke Ki Chutney:

Lauki peels (soaked in water) – 1 cup

Tomato – 2

Sesame seeds – 100 grams

Red chilli powder – 1 tsp

Sugar – 2 tsp

Garlic cloves – 4 to 5

Oil – 1 tbsp

Salt - as per taste

Method of making the chutney:

First, wash the lauki peels properly and then soak them in water for half an hour. When the peels become soft, strain the water and cut the peels into pieces. After this, chop some tomatoes and garlic cloves. Now, add 1 tbsp of oil to a pan and heat it on medium flame. When the oil becomes hot, add chopped tomatoes and lauki peels, mix well and fry it for 5 minutes.

When tomatoes become soft, add red chilli powder, chopped garlic pieces, sugar and salt as per taste. Mix all the ingredients properly and let it cook for 2 more minutes. After this, turn off the gas and let the mixture cool down. Now, put this mixture in a grinder and make a fine paste. Then transfer the mixture to a bowl and add sesame seeds over it. You can also add roasted sesame seeds. Tasty lauki peel chutney is ready, you can also serve it with poori or paratha.

