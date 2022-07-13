Lavender Is More Than Just An Aromatic Plant, Here Is What We Know

Lavender has been on our favourite flower list due to its floral aroma and attractive purple colour. The plant and its many variations have commonly been used in perfumes and soaps. Lavender also has a long history of being used in medicine. In recent years, the plant is increasingly used to manage anxiety symptoms.

Lavender is getting popular for its ability to create a relaxing atmosphere. In fact, one of the highlighted benefits of the plant is that it can calm without sedation. Along with creating a serene state of mind, lavender can reduce anxiety by affecting the body’s fight-or-flight response.

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine (NLM), a standardised essential oil extract of Lavandula angustifolia (SLO), also known as English lavender, has a pivotal role in the treatment of anxiety disorders. “SLO product exhibits many desirable properties of an anxiolytic agent, including a calming effect without sedation, as well as a lack of dependence, tolerance, or withdrawal,” the study stated.

The NLM study further mentions that the favorable safety and efficacy profile of SLO makes it a reasonable alternative to consider in patients with anxiety disorders.

Another NLM study indicated that lavender has an anti-anxiety and anti-depressive effect. Oral lavender taken for six weeks improved the general mental health and quality of life in 50 patients, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Clinical trials suggest that the best use of lavender for effective treatment of anxiety symptoms is via oral supplements, containing lavender essential oil. Apart from oral supplements, lavender can be used in a diffuser, while taking a bath, or can even be used in the form of body oil.

Lavender has several beneficial effects that help ease anxiety. It improves your mood and lowers the heart rate as well as the adrenaline levels. It ensures regulated breathing, along with improving sleep quality.

