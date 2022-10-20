Lead A Healthier Life With Parsley, Check Out The Benefits Of This Wonder Herb

Want to add life to even the boring dishes? Add a quick sprinkle of chopped parsley on top and voila. Parsley brings freshness to the dish as well as scores marks on the health quotient. If you have been adding a chunk of this Italian herb to your cooking, chances are that you are doing your health good. Green in colour with a mild, bitter flavour, parsley is loaded with vitamins and nutrients like folate and potassium. Often labeled as one of the most powerful disease-fighting plants, parsley provides great nutritional value and offers many potential health benefits, says Healthline.

Let’s look at some benefits of parsley

Great for anaemic patients

If you suffer from anaemia, you are likely to face constant fatigue and weakness. And, parsley is at your rescue. The herb has a high iron content which helps in keeping your anemia in check.

Rich In Anti-Oxidants

Antioxidants are compounds that fights the risks of oxidative stress. They are beneficial in preventing cellular free radical damage for a healthier life. Parsley has a combination of antioxidants, including flavonoids, carotenoids as well as Vitamin C.

May Improve Heart Health

Parsley is a heart-healthy herb, meaning it helps promote better heart and overall cardiovascular functions. The presence of folic acid in parsley is what keeps your heart healthy.

May Prevent Risk Of Cancer

Apart from the raw parsley, the oil of this herb also contains a number of essential oils and volatile compounds which have anti-cancer properties. Some the compounds like myristicin, limonene, eugenol are known for preventing the risks of cancer. At the same time, they help in boosting the overall immunity.

Promotes Bone Health

Yet another benefit of eating parsley is that it ensures your bones are healthy and strong. It is packed with Vitamin K, an essential nutrient for bone health. Vitamin K helps build stronger bones as it supports bone-building cells, osteoblasts, helping support bone health for the better. Parsley also prevents unnecessary risks of injury.

