Leading Athletic Apparel Company Launches New Maternity Range

Mothers are the best endurance athletes, among many other things. Nike (M), its maternity line, has now been expanded to help women everywhere during all phases of pregnancy and beyond. Nike (M), an illustration of Nike’s inclusive design philosophy, was developed by fusing analytics from more than 150,000 comparative scans of pregnant and non-pregnant women.

Nearly 30 female athletes who were pregnant or postpartum provided extensive feedback on fit, feel, and functionality to designers throughout the design process. “Being a mother isn’t a one size fits all role, and we applied that mindset with our inclusive design approach while creating the Nike (M) collection,” says Carmen Zolman, Nike VP of Innovation Apparel Design. “The more we listened to expecting mothers and postpartum mothers, the more we learned and reworked the capsule to fully support her relationship with sport and movement during such a transformative time in her life.

Undoubtedly, one of the most significant life-altering bodily experiences is giving birth. Every mom’s journey and recovery is unique, whether she is a biological mom, surrogate mom, adoptive mom, adoptive stepmom, or another type of mom. Motherhood’s chronology frequently continues past nine months. In reality, managing motherhood from before conception through pregnancy and postpartum can take up to 10 years for many women who have more than one kid.

It can be challenging for expectant and new mothers to get the support they require to discover sport and continue to move around after giving birth, as motherhood also marks a new chapter in a woman’s connection with her body and with sport.

Throughout her entire pregnancy, the brand aims to provide her the freedom to move however she pleases. Nike is dedicated to developing diverse, fashionable, and high-performing items to encourage and retain more women in sport across all phases of their lives.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here