Menopause, a natural decline in the reproductive hormones, marks the end of a woman’s menstrual cycle. The other downfall of the medical condition is that it accelerates the weakening of bones in the body. As highlighted by nutritionist Lovneet Batra, it is said that one in 3 women over the age of 50 shows a tendency to develop osteoporosis during menopause. The expert explained how estrogen plays a significant role in regulating bone health, however, during menopause the estrogen level in the body drops down.

This affects bone healthy by resulting in porous, weak, and even brittle bones. The nutritionist suggests that there isn’t a proper treatment to curb this age-related issue. However, women can focus on strengthening their bone health by making certain changes in their lifestyle and diet. She laid down 5 important diet habits that women can inculcate to prevent bone loss.

Include Greens in your diet

The first suggestion highlights the benefits of including green leafy vegetables in your diet. She recommends women eat vegetables like spinach turnip greens, kale, cabbage, and broccoli. These veggies contain nutrients like Vitamin K and calcium that can improve bone health.

Eat vegetarian protein

Not only meat but vegetarian protein can work wonders too. She explained, “Tofu, chickpeas, and flaxseeds have bone-building benefits. Plant-based proteins contain phytoestrogens, which mimic estrogen in the body, that can help in boosting estrogen levels. It is essential for bone health because it promotes the activity of osteoblasts, which are the cells that make new bones.”

Don’t forget dairy

Besides leafy vegetables, the expert suggests dairy products like yoghurt can boost bone health. According to her yoghurt contains essential nutrients including calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin K.

Magnesium-rich food is essential

Along with leafy vegetables, one must eat seeds like poppy, chia, sesame, nuts, and legumes to increase magnesium intake in the body. It reduces bone loss and accelerates the metabolism of calcium and vitamin D.

Snack on dried plums

The nutritionist says prunes can reduce bone loss owing to the high levels of vitamin K present in them. Instead of unhealthy snacks, satiate your hunger with plums.

When to see a doctor?

The decline in estrogen levels in the body can give rise to a series of health issues including cardiovascular diseases, Osteoporosis or brittle bone, Urinary incontinence, sexual dysfunction, weight gain, and more. These age-related issues can be regulated by seeking appropriate medical attention.

