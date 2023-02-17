Learn All There Is to Know About Soft Botox

Recently developed technique known as “Soft Botox" gives you a soft and subtle change in appearance while reducing wrinkles and preserving your natural emotions. It is a novel way of administering the same old Botox, but with fewer doses that are more diluted than traditional Botox, preserving some facial expressions while hiding the fact that one has undergone any cosmetic procedure.

Who requires soft botox?

Ideal for individuals who desire a natural-looking appearance of their face or even for TV actors who wish to maintain their professional use of facial expressions. Some of us are afraid of seeming plastic and do not want to choose cosmetic procedures.

How does it work?

It’s a popular treatment in the US and is now accessible in India. It uses conservative diluted BOTOX units.

What should the follow-up entail?

There is no downtime with the soft botox operation, which is done around lunch. The aftercare is quite basic.

For at least 6 hours, avoid lying down to prevent the unnecessary diffusion of Botox.

For seven days following the procedure, avoid any spa services, facials, steam, sauna, or salon operations.

After 24 hours, cosmetics can be worn.

The next day, exercise can be resumed.

Which should one choose between traditional Botox and soft Botox?

You must begin your adventure with SOFT Botox if you are unfamiliar with cosmetic procedures like dermal fillers or Botox. You would look younger while yet maintaining a natural appearance, and no one would truly be able to guess the secret to your beauty, even though the results would not last as long as those of conventional Botox.

What is the premium?

The region to be treated will determine how much Soft Botox will cost.

How much Botox was used.

The injector’s setting.

Depending on the aforementioned parameters, this operation in India may cost. anywhere between 10,000 and 30,000 INR.

So, when do you intend to have soft botox treatment?

