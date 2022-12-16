CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
Home » News » Lifestyle » Learn How to Ace Warrior Yoga Pose. Courtesy: Malaika Arora
1-MIN READ

Learn How to Ace Warrior Yoga Pose. Courtesy: Malaika Arora

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 12:54 IST

New Delhi, India

In the video, Malaika can be seen hitting the Virabhadrasana II stance, commonly known as the Warrior II pose. (Images: Instagram)

In the video, Malaika can be seen hitting the Virabhadrasana II stance, commonly known as the Warrior II pose. (Images: Instagram)

Malaika Arora is unquestionably one of Bollywood's fittest actors. Malaika recently posted a video of herself performing several asanas, primarily the 'warrior position'.  Lets check it out

There is no denying that Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. From yoga to pilates, she experiments with different workout routines in order to stay fit and healthy. She even posts short videos on her social media page to encourage her fans. Malaika now shared a video of her practising a set of asanas, mainly the ‘warrior pose’.

The clip showed the actress engaging in Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II) and Warrior III (Virabhadrasana III) poses during her yoga session. Malaika may be seen in the video striking the Warrior II pose, also known as Virabhadrasana II. As she joins them in the namaste, she bends forward, rests her palms on the ground, lifts her knee parallel to the ground, and brings her hands close to her chest. She briefly maintains Warrior III stance before extending her arms and torso upward and bringing her hands back in front of her chest.

Malaika captioned her video, “Hello Warrior divas. You possess the strength and willpower of a warrior. All you have to do is realize it.” She added, “For me, yoga is the tool to unleash my potential, feel powerful and attempt challenges fiercely”. The actress mentioned, “And today, I want you to start your day by affirming with me. I am enough. I choose to be kind to myself. I am grateful for another day of life. Have a wonderful week ahead.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

RELATED NEWS

Warrior, known in Sanskrit as Vīrabhadrasana, is a series of yoga poses that embodies the mythic warrior Vīrabhadra (according to the Vedic teachings). It’s a core posture — a lunging, standing asana that can help you build strength in your legs, spine, and torso.

Yoga teachings state that Warrior I is crucial for improving alignment, engaging in deep, mindful breathing, and increasing flexibility of your shoulders and back. Warrior II, on the other hand, is a fantastic pose if you’re new to yoga as the practitioner can perform the more complex forward bends after completing this pose.

Benefits of Warrior pose:

  • Strengthens your shoulders, arms, legs, ankles, and back
  • Opens your hips, chest, and lungs
  • Improves focus, balance, and stability
  • Promotes good circulation and respiration.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 16, 2022, 12:26 IST
last updated:December 16, 2022, 12:54 IST