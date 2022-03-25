Learn How to Make Your Favourite Kalakand at Home

In India, any occasion or festival, such as Rakshabandhan, Holi, or Diwali, is incomplete without the taste of a sweet dish. Though there is a long list of sweetmeats, a plate of Kalakand tops the list all the time. Hungry, already? It’s a quick and easy dish to prepare, needing only 10 to 15 minutes. So, without further ado, let’s get to the methods for cooking this delectable sweet delicacy.

To make Kalakand, you’ll need the following ingredients:

-250 grammes paneer

-200 grammes Khoya

-1/2 cup milk, 1/2 cup cream, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 cup

-1 teaspoon cardamom powder

-2 tablespoon dry fruits

-1 tablespoon ghee

To prepare Kalakand, combine paneer and Khoya in a thick-bottomed pan. Mash them up well. If desired, grate them first and then properly mix them. Add the milk and cream to the paneer and khoya mixture. After that, create the mixture by gently blending everything together. Now, put ghee in a pan and heat it on a low flame. When the ghee gets warm, add the prepared paneer-Khoya mixture and fry it on moderate flame, swirling constantly with a ladle.

Add a cup of sugar, or the quantity that suits your taste, once the mixture is completely blended and the milk has begun to dry. When the sugar has melted and the milk in the mixture has dried up, add the cardamom powder and stir well. Turn off the gas now. Allow the Kalakand mixture to cool for a few minutes after that. During this time, melt some ghee in the bottom of a platter and place the hot Kalakand mixture on top. Set the platter away for a while. When the Kalakand mixture is dried, use a knife to cut it into square pieces. Your delectable Kalakand Barfi is now ready to eat. It is advisable to keep it in an airtight container.

