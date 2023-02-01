The right choice of snacks can make or break the experience you have with that delicious bottle of wine about to pop open for the evening. It can be hard to predict which one of your favourite munchies will go well with a glass of red wine. Thankfully, there are experts out there who can help with some carefully picked options one can choose to pair their drinks with. Sonal Holland, the first Master of Wine in India, shared five scrumptious snacks that make a perfect match for red wine.

In the caption of her video posted on Instagram, the sommelier wrote, “here are 5 delectable snack options for you to elevate your experience! You can serve these at parties or enjoy them yourself!"

First up, she suggests the classic cheese and crackers. This is Holland’s go-to snack when she’s enjoying some red wine. The saltiness of these foods brings out the richness of the beverage and enhances its fruity flavour as well. She says she likes to choose salty, hard, and crumbly cheese varieties like the Pecorino and Manchego. Easy-to-make Bruschetta features next on the list. Holland’s own preference leans towards tomato and basil bruschetta. She likes to chop up some baked fresh tomatoes, basil, olive oil, garlic powder, and a pinch of salt on top of the bread to whip up a quick delicacy to go with her drink. Third, fried stuff! Onion rings and french fries are Holland’s picks. Fried foods will soak up extra alcohol and slow down the absorption of the wine so that it hits you slower. The second last snack she suggests is especially for meat lovers. Pairing a meaty, cheesy pepperoni pizza with the smooth red wine makes for a “delicious combination" according to Holland. Fans of Middle Eastern cuisine will surely appreciate the mildly spicy flavour of Muhammara– a dip made with roasted red peppers and walnuts– with the sweet, dark flavour of red wine.

You can check out Holland’s full video on why these five accompaniments are perfect for your drink on her Instagram:

Some people in the comments have spoken about their own go-to treats with wine that you might like to explore.

