Learning From TV Anchor Julie Chin’s Experience - What Early Signs of Stroke To Look Out For

A television anchor experienced the symptoms of the beginning of a stroke while reporting live on TV and took immediate action, saving her life. While talking about NASA’s postponed Artemis-I launch, TV anchor Julie Chin started to have trouble forming the right words. When she thought she could not go on, she immediately apologised to the viewers. She then handed over the reporting to the weather department. “Let’s just go ahead and send it on to meteorologist Annie Brown,” she said. After her symptoms persisted, her concerned colleagues called 911. Her doctors told her that she had experienced the beginnings of a stroke and not an actual stroke.

She explained in detail what happened to her and what her symptoms were and how they started. In the Facebook post she shared, she said that the episode came out of nowhere and she was shocked. She felt great before the show and it was only after the show started airing that her symptoms set in. One after the other, things started hitting her. “First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter,” she wrote in her Facebook post. Her coworkers realised that her condition was serious and called 911. “I’ve spent the last few days in the hospital undergoing all sorts of tests,” she said and added, “My doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning.”

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FJulieChinTV%2Fposts%2Fpfbid0hxzDAYf9SmY1g1gXLRjsWDEANPYJUYJ4VoCwb74vDU2xnBxbXev1rjCdB6UGdkpRl&show_text=true&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”667″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share”></iframe>

She also mentioned in her Facebook post the signs to look for if you think somebody is having a stroke. The symptoms can be subtle as well. She said to look out for the acronym, “BE FAST,” and then act fast and call the hospital.

B: Balance

E: Eyes

F: Facial Droop

A: Arms – one arm drifts downward

S: Speech (slurred and confused speech)

T: Time, the person would also experience a terrible headache

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

When you or any other person you know are experiencing these symptoms, do not sit idle and immediately contact a medical professional.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here