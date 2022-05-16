Leaving Children at Home? Teach Them These Safety Tips

Parents do everything to keep their kids safe. When it comes to younger kids, some members of the family are always there to take care of their safety. However, sometimes parents have to go out of the house due to some urgent work and have no other option but to leave the kids alone at home.

This becomes a huge cause of concern for some parents. But some safety hacks, if taught to children, can prove to be reassuring the next time you leave the whole house to yourself. Some of the tips are:

Before going out, give an extra phone number to the children so that they can contact you. You won’t worry, too, much about the kids that way.

Do not forget to keep some food items in the house available before leaving the children alone at home. Always explain to them what to eat and what not to eat in detail so that they help themselves to a meal when you’re not at home.

Make sure you turn off the gas switch while going out of the house. Turn off the electrical appliances installed in the house and tape all the electrical boards. Doing this will keep the children completely safe at home. Don’t forget to keep sharp things like knives and scissors out of the reach of children.

Before leaving your children alone at home, advise them to do painting, crafting and some physical activity. This will make sure that they don’t feel lonely while at home with you around.

While going out, do not leave the children locked in a room. Also, teach them to use the lock of the house so that they do not accidentally lock themselves in a room. However, do not forget to instruct them not to go out on the terrace, balcony, or outside the house and talk to an unknown person.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.