Lefthanders Day 2021: Five Interesting Facts About Lefties That Make Them Unique

If you are a left-hander, August 13 is your day. First observed in 1976, the day celebrates left-handedness and raises awareness about the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed. While being a left-handed person in a world full of right-handed people certainly comes with some disadvantages, there are also some unique qualities associated with being left-handed.

A LEAGUE OF LEADERS

If you are a leftie, congratulations! You potentially belong to a league of world leaders that are left-handed. From Barack Obama, Sachin Tendulkar to Albert Einstein and Leonardo Da Vinci, these left-handers have led the field they worked in.

UNIQUE BRAIN ORGANISATION

According to scientists at the University of Oxford, if you are left-handed, your brain works differently than right-handed people. The two sides of your brain are more coordinated, especially in the areas associated with language. This means that you can find yourself having skills that other people don’t have. Sometimes, this finding is also associated with the claim that left-handed people are better at art and music, but the claim lacks enough scientific evidence.

BIG ADVANTAGE IN SPORTS

From cricket, tennis to basketball, this fact is not hidden anymore that left-handers have an upper hand in sports. The key reason behind this fact is that most of the players train mainly for right-handed opponents. In such a case, when they face a leftie opponent, they are at a disadvantage. While the left-hander has already prepared for right-handers, playing against left-handed people is not hard for them because they are familiar with the orientation.

MORE SUCCESSFUL FIGHTERS

Scientific studies have shown that left-handed people have greater fighting success. So much so that they are even over-represented in the fighters’ communities. Not just that, from one on one combat to a boxing match, left-handers have a better chance at winning than right-handers.

BETTER VERBAL COMMUNICATORS

Thanks to the unique brain organisation of left-handers’ brains, they are comparatively better than right-handed people in verbal communication. According to scientific studies, left-handers have increased bilateral language function, hence they have a cognitive advantage in verbal abilities

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here