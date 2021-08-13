Lefthanders Day 2021: From Narendra Modi, Barack Obama to Sachin Tendulkar, Meet 10 Most Prolific Lefthanders

The International Lefthander’s Day is observed on August 13 every year to celebrate the uniqueness and differences of the left-handers. Just ten per cent of the world’s population is left-handed, but many of the most famous personalities in the world are left-handed. On International left-handers day, let us know about the notable left-handed people that are shaping the world.

Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister of the largest democracy in the world, India, Narendra Modi is a left-hander according to the Indian left-handers’ club.

Barack Obama: The two-time President of the United States, Barack Obama is left-handed. Interestingly, the US has a long list of left-handed presidents including James Garfield, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who is also known as the “God of Cricket,” celebrates his left-handedness. Once he tweeted in a light mood, “I may be left-handed but I am always right.”

Amitabh Bachchan

Popularly known as “the greatest actor of the century,” legendary Bollywood actor Big B’s fans know about his left-handedness as it is noticeable in almost all of his films. He has also won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Bill Gates

Founder of Microsoft and a tech Mogul Bill Gates needs no introduction. Left-handed Gates is the fourth most wealthy person in the world, as per Forbes’ real-time billionaires’ list.

Mark Zuckerberg

For better or worse, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has changed how people use the internet. Fifth in the most wealthy people’s list, Zuckerberg is a left-handed person.

Justin Bieber

Teen idol Justin Bieber is also popularly known as “Prince of Pop.” Left-handed Bieber is widely recognised for his cross-genre music. His music video ‘Baby’ was once the most viewed video ever on Youtube with 2.5 billion views.

Steve Jobs

Founder of Apple and an icon for generations of tech-entrepreneurs, magnate Jobs was a left-handed person. Jobs is considered a genius for the innovation and identity he gave Apple

Oprah Winfrey

Most famous talk show host Winfrey is often called the “Queen of All Media” and is left-handed. Born in poverty, Winfrey became the richest African-American of the 20th century.

Lady Gaga

One of the most popular people on the planet, Lady Gaga is known for versatility in her music and her image reinventions. An American singer, songwriter and actress Gaga is one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

