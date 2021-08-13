Lefthanders Day 2021: History, Significance and Interesting Facts

Did you know a day is dedicated only to left handers? Well there is! August 13 is celebrated as the International Lefthanders Day. The day aims at highlighting the uniqueness of those using their left hand to perform their day to day activities. Many prominent personalities across the globe are lefties. The illustrious list starts from former US President Barack Obama and goes on to influential businessmen like Mark Zuckerberg, Ratan Tata, and Bill Gates. Renowned names in the entertainment industry like Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts and Amitabh Bachchan are also left-handers. Legends like Walt Disney, Charlie Chaplin and Albert Einstein were also lefties.

The day was first celebrated in 1992to celebrate their uniqueness and to be aware of the advantages and disadvantages of being a left-hander.

On the occasion of International Left-handers Day 2021, here is a look at some interesting facts about lefties:

• Approximately 13% of people across the world are lefties.

• A research book titled ‘Cerebral Dominance: The Biological Foundations’ mentions that lefties are 11 times more likely to get allergies as compared to right-handers.

• The book also mentions that chances of a lefty suffering from auto-immune disorders are two and a half times more than a person using right hand for day to day activities.

• Those using their left hand for everyday activities are more prone to things like insomnia, migraines, psychosis among others. However, it is said that lefties recover from injuries faster than righties.

• They are great at sports like tennis, swimming, boxing among others and more skilled at multitasking.

• Their connection between the left and right sides of the brain is better.

• They have a significantly better memory than righties.

• The underwater vision of lefties is far better than righties.

• Out of the 9 US Presidents till date five of them have been lefties. The five Presidents are: Barack Obama, Gerald Ford, George H. W. Bush, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

