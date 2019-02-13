LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Lehenga, Sneakers & Swag: Neeti Mohan's Pre-wedding Shoot With Her Stylish Bride's Squad Sets Sister Goals

Singer Neeti Mohan makes memories with her three sisters - Bhakti, Shakti and Mukhti Mohan for a pre-wedding photoshoot and it has love written all over.

Updated:February 13, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
As the wedding bells are all set to ring for the Singer Neeti Mohan with her boyfriend Nihaar Pandya, she decided to make special memories not with her husband-to-be but her three sisters - Bhakti, Shakti and Mukhti Mohan - with a quirky pre-wedding photoshoot.

In the pre-wedding photoshoot, the brides squad is seen letting down their hair flaunting their beautiful lehengas and the bride proves that she is the coolest and the happiest bride so far.

Neeti Mohan along with her three bridesmaids is having a gala time, laughing out loud, twirling and running around in her sneakers like she might just be recreating her childhood memories along with her sisters in a few candid and quintessential squad poses.



With vibrant colour combinations and intricate designs the Mohan sisters flaunted ethnic wedding collection 'Athena', by the fashion house Kalki Fashion.

While the bride-to-be Neeti flaunted two gorgeous outfits, a pastel pink saree and blue lehenga, based on a romantic themes mainly embellished with shimmery studs and sequins.

On the other hand, the bridesmaids wore flared lehengas complimenting their sister's bridal outfits.

Scroll down to witness the most adorable pre-wedding photoshoot by the Mohan Sisters which celebrates sisterhood.











