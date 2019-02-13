English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lehenga, Sneakers & Swag: Neeti Mohan's Pre-wedding Shoot With Her Stylish Bride's Squad Sets Sister Goals
Singer Neeti Mohan makes memories with her three sisters - Bhakti, Shakti and Mukhti Mohan for a pre-wedding photoshoot and it has love written all over.
Singer Neeti Mohan makes memories with her three sisters - Bhakti, Shakti and Mukhti Mohan for a pre-wedding photoshoot and it has love written all over.
Loading...
As the wedding bells are all set to ring for the Singer Neeti Mohan with her boyfriend Nihaar Pandya, she decided to make special memories not with her husband-to-be but her three sisters - Bhakti, Shakti and Mukhti Mohan - with a quirky pre-wedding photoshoot.
In the pre-wedding photoshoot, the brides squad is seen letting down their hair flaunting their beautiful lehengas and the bride proves that she is the coolest and the happiest bride so far.
Neeti Mohan along with her three bridesmaids is having a gala time, laughing out loud, twirling and running around in her sneakers like she might just be recreating her childhood memories along with her sisters in a few candid and quintessential squad poses.
With vibrant colour combinations and intricate designs the Mohan sisters flaunted ethnic wedding collection 'Athena', by the fashion house Kalki Fashion.
While the bride-to-be Neeti flaunted two gorgeous outfits, a pastel pink saree and blue lehenga, based on a romantic themes mainly embellished with shimmery studs and sequins.
On the other hand, the bridesmaids wore flared lehengas complimenting their sister's bridal outfits.
Scroll down to witness the most adorable pre-wedding photoshoot by the Mohan Sisters which celebrates sisterhood.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In the pre-wedding photoshoot, the brides squad is seen letting down their hair flaunting their beautiful lehengas and the bride proves that she is the coolest and the happiest bride so far.
Neeti Mohan along with her three bridesmaids is having a gala time, laughing out loud, twirling and running around in her sneakers like she might just be recreating her childhood memories along with her sisters in a few candid and quintessential squad poses.
With vibrant colour combinations and intricate designs the Mohan sisters flaunted ethnic wedding collection 'Athena', by the fashion house Kalki Fashion.
While the bride-to-be Neeti flaunted two gorgeous outfits, a pastel pink saree and blue lehenga, based on a romantic themes mainly embellished with shimmery studs and sequins.
On the other hand, the bridesmaids wore flared lehengas complimenting their sister's bridal outfits.
Scroll down to witness the most adorable pre-wedding photoshoot by the Mohan Sisters which celebrates sisterhood.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- PUBG Effect: How The Popular Battle Royale Game Made Two People Fall in Love
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results