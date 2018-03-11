English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Leica Camera From 1923 Auctioned Off For $2.9 Million In Vienna
The minimum price had been set at 400,000 euros but the Leica 0-series no. 122, one of a 25-strong series of prototypes made two years before the reputed German marque began retailing, was the subject of ferocious bidding given its pristine condition.
Leica will now make its cameras available in India through partner retail stores. (Image: Leica)
A 1923 Leica camera fetched a world record 2.4 million euros ($2.9 million) at an auction on Saturday in Vienna, the city's Westlicht museum said.
It finally finally went to an Asian bidder, the museum said, adding there only three of the series remained in their original condition.
The previous record for a 1923 Leica saw a buyer spend 2.16 million euros in 2012, Westlicht said.
Andreas Kaufmann, an Austrian, bought the iconic high-end marque favoured by pioneering photojournalists such as Robert Capa and Henri Cartier-Bresson in 2005 to relaunch a company, one of the world's oldest photography brands which was struggling at the time.
