Leonardo da Vinci Birth Anniversary: 7 Fun Facts About the Renaissance Artist

Leonardo da Vinci has inspired generations of artists and people with his hunger for experimentation and search for knowledge.

April 15, 2020
Leonardo da Vinci Birth Anniversary: 7 Fun Facts About the Renaissance Artist
An artist by birth, Leonardo di ser Piero da Vinci, popularly known as Leonardo da Vinci, was born on April 14, 1452. He was one of the most recognized artists around the world born during the Renaissance. Leonardo was a master of many traits, including invention, science, mathematics, engineering, botany, palaeontology, drawing, painting, sculpture, architecture, music, literature, anatomy, geology, astronomy and cartography.

On his birth anniversary, here is a look at some of the interesting facts about the talented artist:

-- He was an illegitimate child born out of wedlock. He was born to Messer Piero Frosino di Antonio da Vinci, a fifth-generation notary, and an unmarried peasant girl named Caterina. Since he was not legitimate, there was no pressure on him to follow the career option of his father’s side.

-- His surname ‘da Vinci’ means ‘of Vinci’, which is a village near the metropolitan city of Florence in Tuscany, Italy.

-- Not everyone has the skills that Leonardo had. Being ambidextrous, he could draw both forward and backward with both his hands at the same time.

-- While writing, he preferred the right to left flow of pen. This style was adopted by him to avoid marks of wet ink, charcoal or chalk.

-- A lot of famous artists, including Van Gogh, Monet and Picasso, made numerous self-portraits. This was not the case with Leonardo, who left behind only one self-portrait.

-- This portrait, also known as the Portrait of a Man in Red Chalk, was made when Leonardo was approximately 60 years.

-- While his most famous and well-recognised project is Mona Lisa, the painting was left incomplete.

