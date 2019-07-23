Take the pledge to vote

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Shine at Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's LA Premiere

The lead cast of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' walked the red carpet at the film's premiere on Monday. See pics here.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Shine at Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's LA Premiere
Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie at the LA premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood . (Image: onceinhollywood: instagram)
Quentin Tarantino’s much anticipated film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, had its premiere at Los Angeles on Monday. The movie, starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie among others, saw its first screening at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019. The film reportedly earned a reported 7-minute standing ovation at the festival.

Both Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were present at the LA premiere, looking dapper in suits, and were joined by director Quentin Tarantino and the gorgeous Margot Robbie, who looked radiant in a gorgeous white Chanel Couture gown with balloon sleeves. Leonardo and Pitt on their part, sported navy blue and emerald green tuxedos respectively.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is about struggling actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) facing the end of their era and attempt to revive their careers in show biz. The movie is set in Los Angeles of 1969. The film also marks Luke Perry's final role prior to his death in March.

DiCaprio's first film in four years, fans went crazy as he walked the red carpet of the premiere of the movie.

Twitter is flooded with posts to keep fans across the world updated with the minute by minute happenings at the world premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

According to Variety, while speaking to DiCaprio at the red carpet, reporters inquired if he is retiring any time soon. The actor replied, "I don't know. I suppose at some point I might retire, but I have always looked this as the greatest gift that anyone has given me. I feel I have won the laurel so I wanna keep going as they will have me (sic)."

When Brad Pitt was posed with the same question on retiring he said, "I think that one day I'll just wake up and organically it'll be done".

From Snoop Dogg and John Stamos to Pierce Brosnan, there were quite a few actors present at the premiere.

Notably, Britney Spears walked her first red carpet with boyfriend Sam Ashgari making it red carpet official!

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26.

