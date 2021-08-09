Lesser-Known Benefits And Use of Coffee Powder

Coffee is always helpful in getting rid of fatigue and boosting activity. People also use coffee powder as a face pack and hair pack. However, there are also some unique benefits of coffee which you may not know already. You can use coffee powder to get rid of various smells from your kitchen or erase scratches from your furniture.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how one spoon of coffee is all you need for several life hacks.

Kitchen smell

If your kitchen cabinet is oozing foul smells, then you can use coffee to clean the compartment. Just put one tablespoon of coffee powder and two cloves in a cotton cloth. Tie the cotton cloth and place it in the kitchen cabinet. The coffee along with the cloves will absorb all the bad smell, and the result will be an odourless kitchen.

Onion-garlic smell on hands

People who work in the kitchen know how hard it can be to get rid of the onion-garlic smell from your hands. Coffee has the solution for this problem as well. Put a few drops of water in one tablespoon of coffee powder and mix to make a paste. Now rub the paste properly on your hands just like you use a soap. Rinse it with water and then wash your hands again with soap or liquid wash. You will now experience that the onion-garlic smell is no longer emanating from your hands.

Clean furniture

You can also use coffee powder to clean your furniture and make them scratch-free. Mix some coffee powder in one tablespoon of olive oil. Now apply this paste on your furniture and clean it with cotton. This method will help in getting the old shine back while removing the scratches as well. However, it is to be noted that this paste should not be applied on Sunmica sheets.

