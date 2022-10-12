Lesser-Known Health Benefits of Drinking Water

Water is essential for our survival as it protects sensitive tissues, lubricates joints, and maintains our body temperature. According to experts, men should drink 3.7 litres of water a day while women are advised to consume 2.7 litres a day. Although various studies recommend varying results, the need depends from individual to individual. Water makes up around 50 to 60 percent of our body.

Although people are aware of the common health benefits of water, there are some of the lesser-known benefits of drinking water.

Less consumption of water leads to dehydration. The loss of fluid is accentuated when the body is exposed to warmer climates or you go through strenuous physical exercises. Hence, it is important to maintain the water levels in the body. The fluids present in the body aid in functions like digestion, absorption, circulation, creation of saliva and transportation of nutrients among other functions.

According to studies, consuming foods that are rich in water, including fruits, vegetables and soups, can also help meet your daily water intake target. Cells that do not maintain the fluid level are more prone to muscle fatigue. This affects the functioning of the muscle. Therefore, drinking enough water is necessary before and after exercising. As people lose excess fluids during exercise, it is important to make up for that loss by taking water.

