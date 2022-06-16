Lesser-Known Health Benefits of Mango Leaves

Mango is one of the most popular fruits across the world. We all love to consume this delicious fruit every summer, but you may be surprised to learn that the mango leaves are also edible and highly nutritious. These leaves are also used in making tea in several regions. Rich in Vitamins A, B and C, Mango leaves come with a number of benefits.

Here are some of the health benefits:

Good for the skin

It offers a solution to all the skin issues that people wish to address. Mango leaves are rich in nutrients and exactly what your skin requires. They help in decreasing the fine lines, ageing symptoms, and skin dryness. The antibacterial properties in the leaves can also treat skin burns. For quick results, take some mango leaves and burn them. Apply the ash of the leaves to the burn.

Good for your hair

If you have dull hair, damaged hair, or delayed hair growth, mango leaves are exactly what you need. The presence of Vitamin A and C in mango leaves can provide you with healthy hair. It can even speed up your hair growth.

Helps aid kidney stones

Mango leaves extract reportedly helps in breaking down kidney stones and throwing them out of your system through urination.

May help in managing sugar levels

As per a report in Health Line, mango leaves can be great for managing sugar levels in diabetic patients. It can manage diabetes due to its effects on blood sugar, however, more research is required for concrete results.

May help with hiccups

Mango leaves can be beneficial in stopping hiccups. They may also help in treating stomach ulcers.

