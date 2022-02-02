Let Gabriella Demetriades Be Your Fitness Guru This Week

It is just so generous of Gabriella Demetriades to bless our Instagram feeds with a workout video on Tuesday. The 34-year-old model and digital content creator redefines the meaning of fitness every now and then. Firstly, her gorgeous looks prove that age is just a number. Additionally, it is so hard to believe Gabriella is a mother to a little boy named Arik. The diva welcomed her first child with partner, actor Arjun Rampal, in July 2019.

In her latest Instagram post, the fitness enthusiast revealed that she is a sucker for circuit training and high-intensity interval training. In the video, Gabriella is seen rigorously training in a semi-open space, fringed with fresh plants.

With a blend of weights, the diva focuses on different parts of her body. Dressed in a grey rib gym set, Gabriella serves major fashion inspiration for workouts and training. Understandably, she gets exhausted and is seen lying on the floor catching up her breath. She shared with her fans, “Find a movement you love, whatever it is and just make it a part of your life.”

“5 rounds: 10-15 reps of each. Squat push / weighted rows / single leg lift/ push up / kettle bell swings followed by 10 burpees,” she revealed the sequence of her exercise.

Here is a glimpse of Gabriella’s “Little workout" for you:

The founder of premium luxury brand Deme and recycling center VRTT vintage, Gabriella collaborated with eco-conscious fabric house Liva to design an exclusive collection called Live From Home in 2020.

Physical or mental health, Gabriella is vocal about issues as well as solutions. While posting another workout video on Instagram, she said, “This 25-30 workout will get those endorphins going.”

Gabriella often finds herself at the receiving end of merciless trolls on the internet. Recently, an individual commented that her lips looked bee-stung. The model replied saying, “Hahaha, I have not really got a bee sting. These are my natural lips.”

During an Ask Me Anything session last year, the South African entrepreneur shared about how she endured being body shamed. “I would be told all the time I’m not tall enough, my hips are too big, my thighs too thick, basically whatever they didn’t like,” she had said.

