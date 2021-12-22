Let Malaika Arora Help You Pick the Perfect Evening Essential this Party Season

Malaika Arora loves her classic ensembles, but has a soft spot for all-eyes-on-me outfits. The diva’s statement-making looks serve the perfect styling inspiration for the party season. Malaika agrees that there’s no going wrong with a metallic outfit and has set the benchmark for feminine, modern dressing. The ever-so-stylish actress-model-dancer has been giving crash courses on how to sport the season’s hottest trend. Here is a recap:

Power dressing has clearly assumed favours among the fashion-forward set. Malaika gave a stylish update to her look comprising a dark green form-fitting blazer and matching pants. She definitely made many girls go green with envy for having a fresh take on the conventional tones of power suits. She added an element of contrast with an ethnic choker and a yellow clutch.

Malaika was spotted dressed in a bold pink metallic co-ord which featured a sensuous and bold cropped top that came in a sweetheart neckline along with puffy sleeves. She teamed it with matching pleated bespoke trousers.

She wore a backless sparkling number that came doused in chunky diamond-shaped mirrors. It featured a thigh-skimming hemline and plunging neckline, adding some drama. Next time, trade your classic black dress when heading for a party in favour of a mini dress.

Here’s a quick peek at Malaika’s top OOTN:

If you’re looking to sport metallics this festive season, take a leaf out of Malaika’s style book and invest in an effortless look. You can also tune the traditional metallics to seamlessly take it from brunch to evening drinks.

Pair the look with subdued accessories and natural makeup, and you can still keep the trend glamourous and festive.

