Let's Talk Sex | Do You Fall in Love Quickly & More Often? It can be Emophilia: Understanding the Complexities of It

In this article, we will explore the complexities of emophilia and help you understand it a bit better.

Do you often find yourself falling head-over-heels for someone new? Do you feel like you rush into relationships? If so, you might be experiencing something called emophilia.

What Is Emophilia?

Emophilia is not only a psychological state but also a neurological one, caused by low levels of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain that causes you to fall in love more easily and intensely than the average person. But don’t worry, emophilia is not a disorder or a mental illness. It’s simply a term used to describe a person who experiences love more intensely than the average person. And while there’s no real cure for it, there are ways to manage it. If you think you might have emophilia, the best thing to do is talk to someone about it. A therapist or counsellor can help you understand and manage your condition. And if you’re in a relationship, your partner can also play an important role in helping you manage your emophilia.

Causes of Emophilia

It’s possible that you fall in love too quickly because of a chemical imbalance in your brain. A neurochemical called dopamine plays a big role in love, sex, and attraction. It’s sometimes referred to as the “love hormone” because it activates the reward and pleasure centre in your brain. An imbalance of dopamine can cause you to obsess over someone and spend all your time thinking about them. You might even feel like you’re addicted to the person.

Low levels of serotonin may also be to blame. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood. When levels are low, it can cause anxiety, irritability, and impulsiveness. This may lead you to act on your feelings of love without thinking about the consequences.

Your emotions may also play a role in falling in love too quickly. If you’re going through a difficult time, you may be more likely to latch onto someone because they make you feel good. This is often the case with people who have been through a breakup or divorce. They may be looking for someone to fill the void that’s been left in their life. While the causes are still being studied, it’s believed that emophilia may be caused by genetics, environmental factors or psychological influences.

Signs that you’re Experiencing Emophilia

Emophiliacs can feel an almost obsessive need to be close to their partners, and they often experience strong feelings of happiness and euphoria. Here are some signs that you may be emophilic:

• You find yourself attracted to multiple people at the same time & want to get intimate with them

• You fall in love easily and often

• You get over breakups quickly

• You feel a strong connection with someone after only a short period of time

• You have a fear of being alone

For starters, it can be difficult to maintain a healthy relationship when you’re always falling head-over-heels in love. And since emophiliacs often have trouble distinguishing between love and lust, they may end up making bad decisions about who they date or marry.

Negative Effects of Emophilia

Developing intense feelings of love quickly can lead to heartache and disappointment when the relationship doesn’t turn out as expected. Additionally, you might find yourself hurt in the long run if you stay too long in a relationship that isn’t healthy because it’s hard to let go of those strong feelings. Finally, those who have Emophilia may find themselves too attached to their partners and unable to function without them, which is obviously not healthy. These effects can be mitigated with self-awareness, reasonable boundaries, communication with your partner, and a willingness to accept that relationships sometimes don’t work out.

Treatment for Emophilia

The good news is that there is help for those who suffer from emophilia. Most treatments focus on cognitive behaviour therapy, which helps you address some of the underlying causes of your behaviour. Therapy can help you understand why you act in certain ways and challenge any negative thoughts or beliefs you might have about love and relationships.

It is also important to have a strong support system in place. This can include friends, family, or even counsellors who can listen to what you’re going through and offer guidance and advice. Having someone to talk to can be invaluable when it comes to dealing with this condition.

Finally, make sure to take care of yourself! Make time for hobbies or interests that make you happy, practice relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation, and get plenty of rest. Taking care of yourself will enable you to better cope with the challenges associated with emophilia and make it easier for you to manage your condition going forward.

Managing Your Feelings Going Forward

The first thing to understand is that it’s OK to feel this way. You don’t need to feel ashamed or embarrassed about having a tendency to fall in love quickly. Embrace your unique perspective and the depth of your feelings. Before you get too invested in a new relationship, take the time to get to know the other person. Don’t be afraid to ask about their past relationships and find out what went wrong. And most importantly, don’t be afraid to be honest about your own feelings. If you’re not ready for a commitment, let the other person know.

Being in a relationship is a two-way street, and it’s important to remember that both people need to be on the same page. If you’re not compatible with someone, it’s better to end things before it gets too complicated.

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

