Let's Talk Sex | Get Ready for New Level of Intimacy: Tips to Improve Sex Life in 2023

Intimacy is something that can often be taken for granted in many relationships, but with the right effort it can be a source of pleasure and connection that strengthens the bond between two people.

The year 2023 is finally here, and with it comes a chance to make your sex life even better than it already is. Whether you’re looking for more pleasure, greater connection with your partner, or just new ideas to spice up your sex life, this article will provide you tips to improve your relationship in the new year, and that means finding ways to make sex even more enjoyable. Here are a few tips to help reach a new level of intimacy:

Set Resolutions for Trying New Things

If you’re looking to take your sex life to the next level in the new year, you’ll need to set some resolutions for trying new things. No matter what your reasons, there’s no time like the present to start making some resolutions for trying new things in the bedroom. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Resolution 1: Try a different position every week

Try a different position every week Resolution 2: Explore your fantasies and role-playing fantasies

Explore your fantasies and role-playing fantasies Resolution 3: Add some new toys to your collection

Add some new toys to your collection Resolution 4: Be more open to trying new things during sex

Be more open to trying new things during sex Resolution 5: Talk more openly about sex with your partner

Start the New Year with Open Communication

It’s the start of a new year, which means it’s time to start fresh and that definitely includes your sex life. If you want to take your relationship to the next level, then you need to be open and communicative with your partner. That means being honest about what you want, what turns you on, and what doesn’t. It also means being willing to experiment and trying new things. If you’re both committed to making your relationship better, then there’s no reason why your sex life can’t be just as good as (or even better than) it was in the past.

Create Habits to Make Time for Intimacy

Now is the time to create some good habits to improve your sex life. Just like you make time for workouts and date nights, put intimacy on your calendar as a priority. This means reserving time for sex, but it also means being more open to it in general. Being more available and present during times when you’re not having sex can also heighten the anticipation and make the experience even better when you finally do get around to it. So, start by thinking about intimacy as something that’s worth dedicating time and energy to.

Enhance the Foreplay Experience

Start experimenting with different ways to enhance the foreplay experience. After all, this is one of the most important parts of sex, and often the part that can get lost in the shuffle. To help you out, here are a few ideas: Try buying a few fun items—like massage candles, oils and feather ticklers—to make your pre-sex playtime more special. Or, consider introducing sex toys into your bedroom routine. Not only will it add a little spice to your regular lovemaking sessions, but there’s even research that suggests using certain kinds of toys can help increase pleasure for both partners.

Check What Each Partner Enjoys

One of the first things to do is make sure that both you and your partner are feeling comfortable and safe. Start with checking in on each other about what you like or dislike. The best way to make sure that everyone’s enjoying themselves is by having an open dialog between partners. Ask questions like: What do you find pleasurable? What activities do you like most? Are there any areas on my body that I should avoid touching?

Focus on Self-Care and Self-Love

Don’t forget about self-care and self-love. It’s also important to focus on nourishing your body with healthy food options, instead of ignoring it or mistreating it with bad habits. When you take the time to practice self-care and self-love daily, your connection with your partner can become deeper than ever before. So don’t wait any longer—start this new year by showing yourself some love!

Exploring New Fantasies and Fetishes

Exploring new fantasies and fetishes can be an exciting way to reach a new level of intimacy. For some couples, that might mean roleplay or even bondage play. Talk to your partner about what turns you on, and see if it is something that could be incorporated into your sex life. It’s best to start small—you don’t want to rush into anything you’re not both comfortable with. Roleplay is a great place to start; it can be a fun way to explore different personas and allow you both to express yourselves without any fear of judgment.

We hope that our sex tips have given you something to work on. Remember, it’s important to be patient and to take things slow. With a little effort and a lot of communication, we’re confident that you can achieve the level of intimacy you’ve always wanted.

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

