Let’s Talk Sex | Making Holi Special for You and Your Partner: Fun and Romantic Ideas

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

In this article, we will share some ideas on how you and your partner can have the most colourful and romantic Holi ever!

Holi, festival of colours, is a celebration that brings a burst of joy and fun for everyone. Every year, this festival serves as an opportunity for couples to strengthen their bond and create beautiful memories. If you’re looking for creative ways to make this Holi special for your partner, you’ve come to the right place! Whether you’re throwing a small get-together or simply celebrating at home, there are lots of romantic ideas that can help you make the day an extra joyful one. Here are some suggestions that you and your partner can try out together:

Set the Ambiance with Romantic Music

Getting the atmosphere just right is important for any romantic evening, and Holi is no different. Set the mood with some of your favourite tunes and create a special playlist specifically tailored to the occasion. Humming along together or taking turns singing will bring you even closer together and make Holi all the more special.

Rekindling the Spark

If your love life has taken a hit lately, the playful nature of playing with colours on Holi is a great way to reignite the spark between you and your partner. Take some time during the festivities to explore one another in ways you wouldn’t normally, like painting each other’s faces or playing around with different vibrant hues. This type of playful exploration is sure to get things heated up in no time!

Enhance Intimacy with Massage and Aromatherapy

Massages are great for physical and emotional intimacy, and what a better way to enjoy the holiday than to spend some quality time together? You don’t need to be a massage expert either—learn how to do basic massage techniques from online tutorials and create a space in your home where both of you can relax and focus on the romantic moment. Don’t forget the essential oils! They naturally enhance the massage experience with their calming aroma.

Spice Up Your Relationship with Sex Games

Whether you’re looking for a naughty game to play or an interesting way to stay connected on a deeper level, these sex games will definitely help make Holi memorable!

Naughty Dice Games

What better way to get into the Holi mood than a naughty dice game? You can use two dice (or even just one!) and let them guide you in taking things further. Just decide on the numbers that correspond to certain actions. For example, rolling a two could mean hugging and kissing, while rolling a five could mean taking off clothing. Fun!

Sexy Truth or Dare

This classic game never gets old. You can turn it into an intimate affair by taking turns asking each other questions or daring each other to do something risqué. Here are some ideas:

Ask your partner if they’d like a massage from you Dare them to kiss you in different place Ask your partner what their favourite sexual fantasy is Dare them to take a sexy selfie for you

Add Extra Romance with Gifts and Flowers

Show your romantic side by surprising them with something meaningful. A bouquet of their favourite flowers or a thoughtful token of your love will definitely bring a smile to their face and make them feel special. You can also gift something that will remind them of this special occasion throughout the year. A handmade greeting card, a souvenir from your last romantic getaway, or a sweet memento of this precious holiday will always be appreciated.

Arrange a Romantic Picnic

Set up a blanket under the stars and enjoy some quality time together. To make it more romantic, you can even light candles to set the mood, and bring some yummy snacks and drinks. A picnic is a great way to show your romance for each other, and Holi makes for the perfect backdrop for a romantic evening. You can even get creative with your picnic ideas.

Enjoy a Relaxing Spa Treatment Together

Book a romantic spa treatment for two so you can celebrate Holi in style and relaxation. Spas offer a number of treatments, from massages, facials, manicures to a couple’s hot tub or Jacuzzi sessions. Taking the time to relax together can be a great way for you to reconnect with each other in a peaceful, soothing atmosphere. Even if you can’t make it to the spa, there are plenty of DIY recipes for spa treatments that you can do at home.

Whichever way you choose to celebrate this Holi, remember that it should be full of joy and happiness — so go ahead and make it special for yourself and your partner!

By playing with colours, we not only get to be reminded of our own inner spark, but also connect to others, as well as tap into our body’s natural capacity for pleasure. And that can be a powerful tool for improving our sexual health and wellbeing. So this Holi, come to the festival with an open heart, ignite the spark within you, and let it set you on the path to better sexual health and a more balanced life.

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

