Let’s Talk Sex | Missed Your Period? Examine These Potential Causes Apart from Unsafe Sex

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

In this article, we will discuss a few potential causes of missed periods that don’t involve unsafe sex.

Menstrual cycle is a regular part of a woman’s life that is usually predictable and reliable. When a period is missed, it may be cause for concern, but it doesn’t always mean something is wrong. There are lots of potential causes of a missed period, many of which don’t have anything to do with unsafe sex.

Causes of Missing Periods Other Than Unsafe Sex

It can be easy to assume that missing your period is a sign of pregnancy, but there are other potential causes you should consider too. Hormonal level fluctuations, stress, changes in diet, and even intense exercise could be likely culprits for a missed period. If you’re a woman who is past or close to puberty, it’s not uncommon for a missed period here and there. Some women will also skip periods while they are on birth control pills. So, if you’re missing your period and haven’t had unprotected sex, try looking at the below mentioned causes:

1. Identifying Stress as a Trigger for Missed Periods

Stress is a well-known trigger for missed periods and other abnormalities in menstruation. When you are stressed, your body releases cortisol, the stress hormone. This can interfere with your reproductive hormones, thereby preventing the body from releasing the egg from the ovary and thus leading to a missed period.

2. Birth control

If you’re taking birth control pills, it’s common to have an unpredictable cycle at first. This is because your body is still adjusting to the hormones, and it can take a few months for your cycle to find its groove. However, if you continue to have an erratic period after 6 months of taking birth control, it might be best to speak with your doctor.

3. Hormonal Imbalance

Hormones are responsible for triggering ovulation in order for our bodies to produce enough progesterone to build up the lining of the uterus and menstruation occurs when this lining breaks down since there’s no egg that has been fertilized. If there are any defects in this process, such as not enough estrogen being produced or not enough progesterone being made by the ovaries, then a menstrual cycle may not occur or you may experience breakthrough bleeding (spotting between periods). Similarly, if there is a disruption in how your thyroid gland functions, then this could lead to missed periods too.

4. Intense exercise

Intense exercising or over exercising can also influence hormone levels, which can affect the menstrual cycle and lead to missed periods due to low estrogen levels. To protect against this sort of hardship, it is important to regularly monitor physical activity intensity and duration when engaging in aerobic exercise such as running and biking over long distances.

5. Medications

Certain medications, such as Depo-Provera, can stop your period for up to 10 months. Other medications, such as birth control pills, can make your period lighter or even stop it altogether. There are many other medications that can influence your menstrual cycle, including drugs used to treat depression, diabetes, epilepsy, and heart disease. Thyroid medications, anti-inflammatory drugs, and even some over-the-counter medications can also cause missed periods. Additionally, some recreational drugs, such as marijuana, cocaine, and amphetamines, can disrupt hormones and cause a missed period.

It’s worth talking to your doctor if you’re taking any of these medications and have noticed a change in your menstrual cycle.

6. Uterine Fibroids

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus which can cause many different symptoms. Many people with uterine fibroids don’t experience any problems, but for those who do, some of the symptoms include:

• Irregular periods

• Heavy menstrual bleeding

• Pelvic pressure or pain

• Difficulty getting pregnant

• Painful sex

7. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

If you’re missing your period and you haven’t engaged in unsafe sex, it could be a sign of PCOS. PCOS is an endocrine disorder caused by an imbalance of reproductive hormones, and it affects around 10% of women of childbearing age.

It is important to note that not all women with PCOS experience irregular or missed periods. But if you do have symptoms, such as missed periods or anovulation (absence of ovulation), PCOS may be the cause.

When to See a Doctor for Missing Periods

If you’ve missed your period for a few months, it’s time to call up your doctor and see what’s up. Your doctor may request a pelvic exam, or some blood tests to check your hormone levels. Your doctor will also likely ask about other symptoms, like tender breasts, bloating, fatigue and unexpected weight changes. He/she might order other tests based on your symptoms and medical history — after all, our bodies don’t always make sense. Identifying the cause of a missed period is key as it can be an indication of something more serious going on inside our bodies. So don’t be afraid to speak up if something doesn’t feel quite right.

Conclusion

While the most common cause of a missed period is pregnancy, It’s also essential to remember that just because your period is delayed or missing, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re pregnant. There are many other factors to consider, and understanding your menstrual cycle and what’s normal for you is key. Taking charge of your health and talking to your doctor can give you the answers and the support you need.

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

