Let’s Talk Sex | Take Control of Your Sexual Performance with These Handy Life Hacks

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

In this article, we will share some handy life hacks for enhancing your sexual performance.

Sexual performance is the ability to get and maintain an erection for men, and to reach orgasm and have vaginal lubrication for women. While it’s not essential to have a “perfect” sex life, it’s definitely important to feel confident in your abilities. There are plenty of tips and tricks you can use to take charge of your sexual performance. Some are physical, while others are more psychological. But they’re all important in helping you to feel comfortable and confident in the bedroom.

Improve Your Physical and Psychological Health for Better Sex

When it comes to improving your sex life, there are two main things to focus on: your physical health and your psychological health. By taking charge of your physical and psychological health, you can start enjoying sex more than ever before.

Physical health is all about being in good shape. This means eating a healthy diet, getting enough exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight. When you’re physically healthy, you’ll feel better in general and be more likely to have energy for sex.

Psychological health is all about being in a good headspace. This means feeling good about yourself, being confident, and having a positive body image. When you’re psychologically healthy, you’ll be more likely to feel sexual desire and be able to enjoy sex.

Boost Your Libido Naturally

Certain lifestyle changes can have a big impact on your libido. There are plenty of ways to boost your libido naturally. If you’re struggling with a low sex drive, try making some of these lifestyle changes:

Get more Exercise: By regularly exercising and adopting a healthy lifestyle, you can increase blood flow and circulation throughout your body, including your genitals. This improves sensation, makes you harder and more responsive during sex, and helps you last longer. Plus, it increases oxygen levels in the blood and can boost libido.

Eat well: A balanced diet is key to feeling your best. Make sure you’re eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, as well as lean protein. Additionally, using natural supplements such as maca powder or ashwagandha root powder may help boost libido and overall sexual functioning.

A balanced diet is key to feeling your best. Make sure you’re eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, as well as lean protein. Additionally, using natural supplements such as maca powder or ashwagandha root powder may help boost libido and overall sexual functioning. Reduce Stress: Stress can have a major impact on your sex life. Make sure to take some time for yourself each day, and unplug from electronics and the news. Relax and rejuvenate with some yoga or meditation.

Stress can have a major impact on your sex life. Make sure to take some time for yourself each day, and unplug from electronics and the news. Relax and rejuvenate with some yoga or meditation. Get enough sleep: A good night’s sleep is crucial for a healthy sex drive.

A good night’s sleep is crucial for a healthy sex drive. Quit smoking: Smoking can damage your blood vessels and hinder blood flow to your sexual organs.

If you’re having trouble getting aroused or reaching orgasm, it might be worth checking in with your doctor to see if there’s an underlying medical issue.

Communicate Desires to a Partner

It can be intimidating to communicate your sexual needs and desires in a relationship. However, talking about sex is essential for making sure both partners get the best experience out of it. Here are a few tips on how to do just that:

Be honest and open. Speak up if something isn’t working or if something feels off during sex, it’s important to express any discomfort so that it can be addressed right away. Ultimately, communication will ensure a healthy and enjoyable sex life!

Speak up if something isn’t working or if something feels off during sex, it’s important to express any discomfort so that it can be addressed right away. Ultimately, communication will ensure a healthy and enjoyable sex life! Acceptance and respect. Both of you should accept and respect each other’s boundaries without judgment. Don’t take it personally if you don’t get what you asked for, it may just not be their thing!

Both of you should accept and respect each other’s boundaries without judgment. Don’t take it personally if you don’t get what you asked for, it may just not be their thing! Have an open mind. It takes two to tango—be open to suggestions from your partner! Have an open mind and explore new ideas together, you may find something you’ve never tried before that turns out to be amazing.

Utilise Sex Toys and Accessories to Increase Pleasure

There are a variety of sex toys and accessories such as lubes, beads, massagers, and clitoral stimulators that make sex more enjoyable for both partners. Lubes provide wetter, smoother sensations during intercourse and can also increase your pleasure by enhancing sensation. Beads can be used to enhance anal sex as they create a unique sensation when inserted into the anus. Massagers can be used to stimulate erogenous zones, while clitoral stimulators make it easier for women to achieve orgasm.

Finally, don’t forget to make time for yourself — take a break from work or other responsibilities for some “me-time” to relax and rejuvenate yourself. When it comes to improving sexual performance, these lifestyle strategies are sure to help you take a step in the right direction! Now that you know all of the different ways you can take charge of your sex life, it’s time to get to work! Pick the techniques that work best for you, and put them into practice. You may need to experiment a little to find what works best for you, but the effort will be worth it. Not only will you feel more confident in the bedroom, but you’ll also be able to have better, more satisfying sex.

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here