Let’s Talk Sex | Tips for Dealing with Sexual Issues After Experiencing Cancer Treatments

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

In this article, we provide some tips for dealing with sexual issues after experiencing cancer treatments.

If you’re dealing with cancer, you’re likely to experience a number of changes in your body, including changes in your sexual health. These changes can be difficult to cope with, both physically and emotionally.

Types of Sexual Issues One Can Experience After Cancer Treatments

Cancer treatments can have a profound impact on your sexuality. You may find that you have little or no interest in sex, or that you’re unable to achieve or maintain an erection. People who have undergone cancer treatments can experience a range of sexual issues. These can include erectile dysfunction, vaginal dryness, loss of libido, difficulty orgasming, and changes in your menstrual cycle.

Sexual issues can be a major source of stress for cancer survivors and their partners. They can also lead to tension and conflict in the relationship. It’s important to remember that you are not alone in dealing with these problems. There are many resources available to help you address these issues. If you are experiencing sexual problems after cancer treatment, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. Talk to your doctor, oncologist, or other health care professionals. They can provide guidance and advice on how to manage these issues. They may also recommend seeing a specialist, such as a sex therapist or counsellor.

Dealing With Body Image, Anxiety & Depression Related to Sexuality

It’s normal to feel self-conscious about your body after cancer treatments. You may feel like you’ve lost some of your femininity or masculinity. You may feel anxious or depressed about your sexuality. These are all normal reactions, and you’re not alone. There are steps you can take to deal with these issues.

First, talk to your partner about how you’re feeling. It can be difficult to deal with these feelings on your own. Lean on your partner for support.

Second, find a support group or counsellor who can help you deal with these feelings. Again, it’s difficult to face these issues on your own. Talking to other people who have been through similar experiences can be helpful.

Finally, don’t be afraid to ask for help from your doctor or nurse. They may be able to suggest treatments or therapies that can help you regain your confidence and sexuality.

Tips for Rebuilding Physical and Emotional Intimacy with Your Partner

Taking the time to rebuild physical and emotional intimacy with your partner can be a natural and necessary part of recovery after cancer treatments. Because your sexual relationship may have changed due to the treatments, it’s important to get back in sync with communication, touch, and even setting up a private space for yourself and your partner. Here are some tips on how to do that:

Talk openly and honestly with each other about your feelings.

Spend time engaging in non-sexual activities together to rebuild emotional intimacy (i.e., going for a walk, watching a movie).

Start by touching without expectations — this could be anything from holding hands or lightly brushing their arm.

Set aside some alone time for just the two of you where you can try out different forms of physical contact at your own pace — this could be anything from massage, hugging, or cuddling.

Remember that it’s normal to feel frustrated or anxious when trying something new — be open and honest if things don’t go as planned or feel awkward.

Exploring New Strategies or Products That May Help with Sexual Issues

If you’re still struggling with your sexual issues, there are a few other things you can try. You could explore new strategies or products that may help with your sexual issues. This could include things such as lubricants, vibrators, clitoral stimulators, sex toys, different types of contraception and even hormone-therapy treatments.

It is important to do your research and figure out what works best for you. It can also help to practice relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation that can help reduce anxiety surrounding the issue. Open communication with your partner about the issue is also key as it helps build trust and understanding between both of you.

Establishing Open Communication with Your Partner

It’s important to establish open communication with your partner if you’re dealing with sexual issues after experiencing cancer treatments. You should be honest and vulnerable when starting the conversation so that they can understand what you’re going through. This will help them understand why things are different and show that you still desire intimacy or closeness.

Try to plan out the conversation beforehand so that both of you have time to process any feelings or thoughts that come up. It can be helpful to write out what you want to say in advance, so it’s not as intimidating when the time comes. Keep in mind, too, that it’s okay if conversations don’t always flow naturally the first time around. Going slow might even be a better approach for some couples since it can give you both more space to talk about changes and explore each other’s emotions.

Conclusion

Everyone’s experience is unique, so it might be helpful to talk with someone who has gone through a similar experience. Talking about your challenges can help you find the best way for you to move forward and heal.

Ultimately, it is important to remember that you are not alone in experiencing these sexual difficulties and that there are many people who are more than happy to offer support. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help and advice, whether that’s from your partner, friends, family, or a professional. With a little bit of patience and effort, you should be able to overcome these difficulties and enjoy a healthy and fulfilling sex life once again.

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

