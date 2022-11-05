Let's Talk Sex | What is Prostate Cancer, Its Impact on Sexual Functions of Males

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

In this article, Dr Jain will discuss about prostate cancer and its impact on sexual functions.

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer among men. While the survival rate for prostate cancer is high, the treatment for it can have a significant impact on a man’s sexual function. In this article, we will explore the impact of prostate cancer on sexual functions. We will discuss the various treatment options available and their side effects.

What is Prostate Cancer?

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that affects the prostate, a small gland in the male reproductive system. The prostate is located just below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It produces semen, which transports sperm during ejaculation.

This type of cancer can occur in any man, but it is most common in men over the age of 50. It is important to note that not all men who develop prostate cancer will experience symptoms.

It usually grows slowly and, initially, may not cause any symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they may include urinary problems, such as hesitancy or difficulty starting urination; a weak or interrupted urinary stream; more frequent urination, especially at night; and pain or burning during urination.

Prostate cancer can have a significant impact on sexual function. In some cases, treatment for prostate cancer can result in erectile dysfunction (ED).

Erectile dysfunction is the inability to achieve or maintain an erection sufficient for sexual intercourse. Other treatment-related side effects that can affect sexual function include urinary incontinence (leakage of urine) and loss of libido (sex drive). Radiation therapy for prostate cancer can also cause fatigue and hot flashes.

Some men may experience only mild side effects while others may find their symptoms more debilitating. There are treatments available that can help manage these side effects and improve quality of life.

It is important to discuss any concerns with your doctor so that together you can create a treatment plan that meets your needs and goals.

How does it affect sexual functions?

Prostate cancer can have a significant impact on sexual functions. While prostate cancer itself is not a sexually transmitted disease, it can cause sexual problems in men.

It may cause problems with erection, ejaculation, and orgasm. In some cases, these problems may be permanent.

Prostate cancer may also cause emotional changes such as anxiety and depression, which can impact sexual function. The treatment often involves surgery to remove the prostate gland. This can damage the nerves and blood vessels responsible for erection.

In some cases, this damage is permanent and the man will never be able to achieve an erection again. Even if the nerves are not damaged during surgery, it may take some time for them to heal and for sexual function to return to normal.

Treatment options for prostate cancer

Treatment options for prostate cancer will vary depending on the stage and grade of the disease, as well as the patient’s age and overall health. The most common treatments are surgery, radiation therapy, and hormone therapy.

Surgery is the most common treatment for prostate cancer. The two main types are radical prostatectomy and laparoscopic prostatectomy.

Radical prostatectomy involves removing the entire prostate gland, along with some surrounding tissue. Laparoscopic prostatectomy is a minimally invasive surgery that removes only part of the prostate gland.

Radiation therapy is another common treatment for prostate cancer. It uses high-energy beams to kill cancer cells. It can be administered externally or internally, depending on the size and location of the tumour. This can also cause erectile dysfunction, although it is usually temporary. Men who receive radiation therapy may also experience fatigue, which can make it difficult to maintain an erection.

Hormone therapy is typically used in conjunction with other treatments, such as surgery or radiation therapy. It involves taking medication to lower testosterone levels, which can shrink the tumor.

Sexual rehabilitation after treatment

Sexual rehabilitation is an important part of life after prostate cancer treatment. The effects of prostate cancer and its treatment on sexual function are different for each man.

Some men are able to have an erection and have sex without any problems after treatment. Other men have more difficulty.

There are many ways to improve sexual function after prostate cancer treatment. Some men take medication to help with erections. Others use devices such as pumps or injections. There are also therapies that can help, such as counselling, sex therapy, and education about sexual techniques.

It is important to talk to your doctor or a sex therapist about your concerns. They can help you find the best way to improve your sexual function.

Conclusion

Prostate cancer can have a significant impact on sexual functions, both physically and emotionally. Treatment side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence, can cause physical problems that make sex difficult or impossible.

The emotional effects of prostate cancer can be just as difficult to deal with, leading to anxiety, depression, and a loss of interest in sex. If you are dealing with any of these issues, it is important to talk to your doctor or a counsellor who can help you manage the impact of prostate cancer on your sexual life.

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

