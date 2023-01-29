Let’s Talk Sex | What’s Inside Semen? Uncovering Contents of Semen and its Biological Importance

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

In this article, we will reveal what’s inside semen & discuss the biological importance of its each component.

You’re probably curious what’s inside semen. After all, it’s something that’s ejected from the body during an orgasm. Although semen is mainly composed of sperm, there are other important ingredients that play a role in fertilisation and the overall health of sperm.

Overview of Semen

When it comes to semen, there are a lot of misconceptions and myths out there. So, let’s start by clearing the air: semen is not just sperm. In fact, the seminal fluid that’s released when you ejaculate contains a variety of different components, including fructose (sugar), proteins, vitamins, minerals and prostaglandins (hormones). Together, these ingredients play a number of important roles in both male and female reproductive health. For example, semen helps transport sperm cells to the female reproductive system, where they can fertilize an egg. Semen also helps keep the vagina healthy and lubricated, and can even boost your mood!

Components of Semen and their Biological Roles

Semen is a fluid that’s released during ejaculation. It’s composed of sperm and the secretions of the male reproductive organs: the prostate, seminal vesicles and bulbourethral glands. Together, these secretions make up about 60 percent of semen’s volume. The remaining 40 percent is made up of water and other trace minerals. This includes dissolved ions, glucose, urea and uric acid.

It is actually a pretty complex substance. Here are some of the main components:

• Semen is mainly composed of water. This water is responsible for transporting the other nutrients and components through the semen and into the woman’s vagina.

• Semen also contains proteins (about 2-5 percent), including enzymes that help with sperm motility and viability. These proteins also give semen its characteristic smell and taste.

• Semen contains a number of different minerals, including zinc, calcium, potassium, magnesium and sodium. Calcium ions also play an important role in the removal of air bubbles from semen and promoting the mobility of sperm cells.

• Semen also contains several different carbohydrates, including fructose & glucose which provides nourishment for the sperm cells as well as amino acids that are necessary for proper function.

• And finally, semen contains spermatozoa (sperm cells). There are usually millions of spermatozoa in each ejaculation.

These components work together to provide the optimal conditions for a successful fertilization. Without them, male infertility can become an issue.

How Is Semen Produced & Stored in the Body?

Let’s take a look at the biological process behind its production and storage. Semen is produced in the testes, a part of the male reproductive system. Once produced, it moves through a long tube called the epididymis where it is stored and matured. After that, it travels through the Vas deferens to the seminal vesicles where it meets other bodily fluids such as prostate fluid, and then stored in the seminal vesicles until ejaculation.

How Does Sperm Concentration Affect Fertility?

You may already be wondering how sperm concentration relates to fertility. After all, if you have a high concentration of sperm in your semen, does that make you more fertile? Well, the answer is not so straightforward.

It’s not just about quantity — quality is important too. Sperm need to be strong enough to swim through the female reproductive tract and fertilize an egg. If the sperm count is low or their mobility is low (or both), it can greatly reduce the chances of conception. That being said, there are other infertility factors to consider as well, such as age and health conditions that affect fertility.

Although sperm concentration is an important factor in fertility, it’s only one piece of the puzzle. It’s important to look at the overall health of a man’s sperm and the health of their body when trying to assess their fertility. With the right lifestyle, supplements, and medical interventions, couples can improve their chances of conceiving and having a healthy pregnancy.

Factors that affect Sperm Quality

There can be a number of reasons why men have issues with infertility, including low sperm count or poor sperm quality. This can be caused by everything from an infection to medications, anatomical issues, toxins, and stress. Other factors, such as smoking or using drugs, can also have a negative impact on men’s fertility. These are known to reduce sperm count and quality. Additionally, wearing tight clothing or spending too much time in hot tub water can also throw off a man’s fertility, as these activities can reduce the amount of sperm able to be produced.

Finally, it’s important to note that the quality of semen may decline with age. As men age, their sperm quality and quantity tend to suffer. This can be attributed to a number of health issues such as lowered testosterone levels, reproductive organ damage, or lifestyle choices. For this reason, it’s important to keep up regular visits to a fertility specialist, especially as you age. This way, any abnormalities in semen can be detected and addressed before they become too problematic.

Conclusion

Semen is a fascinating and underrated bodily fluid. It’s packed with nutrients, proteins and antioxidants that are beneficial for both men and women. Semen also has anti-aging effects and can improve mental health. So, the next time you’re faced with a sticky situation, don’t be afraid to go with the flow!

Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain is the winner of the Swasth Bharat Rattan Award and is a Certified and Licensed Sexologist by the American Board of Sexology. He is currently a Senior Consultant at Dr SK Jain’s Burlington Clinic in Lucknow. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

