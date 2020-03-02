Letters are the Evidence in Aurangzeb Versus Dara Shukoh Battle

Even today, when one talks about a Mughal emperor, the pictures of Aurangzeb and Dara Shukoh flash before the eyes. The name of the third big actor is Shahjahan whose inclination towards one of his sons made his other sons rebellious.

It seems, today the big section of the country has become soldiers of Aurangzeb’s army while others seems to be standing with Dara. According to their choices, they pick up their own heroes and villains. However, author Afsar Ahamed in his book titled 'Aurangzeb Nayak Ya Khalnayak Part 2-Satta Sangharsh' has tried to make sense of the situation in his new book.

Those who consider Aurangzeb good, will have to pass through the conspiracies and cruelties that he perpetrated and those who find a hero in Dara Shukoh, will be made acquainted with the greed he embodied. The author has not taken shelter under any hearsay but through all the imperial orders and letters of Mughal era, he has tried to build the image of all these characters. He has taken the curtains off of their neglects and hatred.

This story from Agra to Delhi and Deccan tries that you experience the reality in which there are many up and downs.

Did Aurangzeb detest Shahjahan?

Many historians seem to be leaning towards one or the other actor. This is a kind of fact check in which the author has tried to answer this question through the imperial letters that Aurangzeb wrote to Shahjahan.

In a letter to his father, Aurangzeb writes, “On many occasion I have tried to clear my position that the aim of Agra march was not to dislodge you from the throne. Allah knows it that I never allowed such evil and impious thought to creep into my mind. When you fell sick, your eldest son Dara Shukoh, who bears no sign of a good Muslim, took up the reign in his hand and he allowed the propagation of atheism and hearsay. It was my religious duty to drive Dara out. His highness (Shahajahan) acted with prejudice and without giving any thought to the prevailing political situation and sided with Dara and only then I declared Jihad against him.”

The author has made it clear that it was strategic compulsion for Aurangzeb to keep Shahjahan in confinement, and the repeated conspiracies by Shahjahan made his fear more solid that it would be dangerous to release his father from the solitary confinement.

Did Aurangzeb get Dara beheaded?

It is alleged that Aurangzeb behaved very badly with his brother Dara Shukoh. He got him beheaded. But was it really so? Actually, different historians have written different accounts about the last days of Dara Shukoh.

Niccolao Manucci and Bernier who had no direct access to official records, have relied on hearsay and what was talked about in the public. On the other hand, Musta’idd Khan, who has written Maasir-e-Alamgeeri, and another very prominent author of the time Khafee Khan, who has written Muntakhab Ul-lubab, has narrated an entirely different account about this. They have not mentioned the incident of beheading of Dara. The author has given space to all the diverse opinions on the subject.

