LFW 2017: Kareena Kapoor Khan Brings Down The Curtain With Anita Dongre's Finale
She sashayed down the runway in a white and gold ensemble and oozed such glam that it left the fashion connoisseurs longing for more
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one gorgeous lady and that none can deny. The actress walked at the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort runway for ace designer Anita Dongre.
Lakme Absolute Grand Finale by @anitadongre @ILoveLakme #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion pic.twitter.com/33cFrttiRN
— Lakmé Fashion Week (@LakmeFashionWk) February 5, 2017
Just when the actress strutted down the ramp, the whole crowd erupted into loud cheers and applauds.
#KareenaKapoorKhan, the perfect ensembles and the perfect venue - @anitadongre's finale at #LakmeFashionWeek2017 pic.twitter.com/s2ws6UwoBt
— News18 Lifestyle (@News18Lifestyle) February 5, 2017
She sashayed down the runway in a white and gold ensemble and oozed such glam that it left the fashion connoisseurs longing for more. The last fashion week, Kareena flaunted her baby bump and this time, she sported her perfectly toned curves. Considering it's her first ramp walk post baby birth, this show becomes all the more special.
#KareenaKapoorKhan is a vision in white. Could @anitadongre's finale get any better? #LakmeFashionWeek2017 pic.twitter.com/q4ggfRwmFV
— News18 Lifestyle (@News18Lifestyle) February 5, 2017
The designer showcased her collection titled 'Alchemy' at Bandra fort. Inspired by the glistening sun-kissed sands of Rajasthan, the collection was one of its kind. With this head turning finale show, the 18th edition of Lakmé Fashion Week comes to an end.
Also Watch
-
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Sunny Leone Made This Promise To Elder Daughter Nisha After Kathua Outrage
- THE TIPPLING POINT | Honey, The Nectar of Gods That Could Floor a Man
- Japanese Engineer Builds 28-Feet Long Humanoid Robot Out of Love For Anime
- Soon Humans Will Not be Able to Hide Their Emotions From Technology
- A Kid Like Jake Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Flashes Briefly as Jim Parsons and Claire Danes' Friend