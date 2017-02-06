LFW 2017: Kareena Kapoor Khan Brings Down The Curtain With Anita Dongre's Finale

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one gorgeous lady and that none can deny. The actress walked at the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort runway for ace designer Anita Dongre.

Just when the actress strutted down the ramp, the whole crowd erupted into loud cheers and applauds.

She sashayed down the runway in a white and gold ensemble and oozed such glam that it left the fashion connoisseurs longing for more. The last fashion week, Kareena flaunted her baby bump and this time, she sported her perfectly toned curves. Considering it's her first ramp walk post baby birth, this show becomes all the more special.

The designer showcased her collection titled 'Alchemy' at Bandra fort. Inspired by the glistening sun-kissed sands of Rajasthan, the collection was one of its kind. With this head turning finale show, the 18th edition of Lakmé Fashion Week comes to an end.