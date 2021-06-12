Life After Lockdown: Follow These Habits When Stepping Out Of House

The Covid-19 cases may have come down after the havoc created by the second wave but we cannot leave our guard down. Many states have started easing the lockdown restrictions which means people, who were locked in their homes for months now. Also, some workplaces have started opening, and it’s important that you go out with utmost care in order to protect yourself and your family from the infection.

If you too are among those who have to leave the safe boundaries of their home for essential shopping or office, take special care of these things:

1. Make sure to wear a double mask before leaving the house. A face mask is considered the first and most important weapon in the fight against Covid.

2. Do not forget to carry a bottle of alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

3. You can also wear gloves to avoid touching surfaces directly.

4. Avoid using public transport as much as possible. Using your vehicle during these times is a better option. If you do not own a vehicle, you can book a cab or auto-rickshaw.

5. If you are going shopping, try to avoid crowded places.

6. When outdoors do not touch your eyes, mouth, and nose. If you are not wearing gloves, remember to sanitise your hands from time to time.

7. Do not spend too much time outdoors. If you are going to shop for essential items, try returning home as soon as possible.

8. On returning home, make sure to sanitise your belongings. If you have bought veggies or fruits, soak them in water for at least two hours.

9. Remember to thoroughly wash your hands with soap or sanitise them.

10. Soon after entering the house, take a shower and put your clothes in the laundry. Do not touch anything or anyone in the house before taking a shower.

