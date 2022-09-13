Life After Separation! Ways To Look After Your Mental Health

Be it a marriage or a relationship, it is never easy to let go of the person after separation, especially when you have loved wholeheartedly. This situation may cause emotional turmoil, even if you are the person who has ended up the relationship. It can turn your world upside down and might make it hard for you to be efficient throughout your work day.

To cope with your mental health amid the hard situation, Arouba Kabir, mental health counsellor and founder of Enso Wellness told Hindustan Times, “Every relationship between a couple starts with a hope for a beautiful future, the initial days are filled with love and happiness but sometimes the forever we envisioned is short-lived. Separating from your partner thus becomes an emotionally draining experience – regardless if it was mutual or due to someone’s fault.”

She also stated that if the person doesn’t effectively manage the stress and unpleasant feelings associated with their separation, the result could gradually have a more profound impact on them.

She laid down the ways to keep mental health at bay during emotional times.

1. Express your emotions: The expert shared that separation takes a toll on a person’s emotional health making it extremely important that all the feelings are expressed. “You can try journalling, seeking support from friends and family, joining a support group or talking to a therapist,” she added.

2. Pick a hobby you love: The expert mentioned that the person needs to engage themselves with things which would relax and soothe them. Meet people or pick a hobby that may make your heart happy. Such things can help you to keep your lost confidence and trust afloat.

3. Let yourself relieve your emotions: The mental health counsellor said that it is okay to feel too good one day and cry the next. Don’t hide your emotions and let them out, feel them and process them.

4. Remove negativity: Arouba added that if a person and their partner are separated due to chaos or a situation which is beyond their control. She suggested grieving it but also tried ringing themselves to the present moments instead. “There must have been things which helped you grow as well. Focus on them. Use them now to protect and heal yourself. Understand that you can’t go back in time and change things,” she added.

5. Move on: The expert said that separation could be difficult but it is not the end of the world. She advised people to let go of the things which are beyond their control, heal and be open to the beautiful world ahead of them.

