Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Life is All About Creating Wonderful Memories, Says Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao enjoys time with his friends and girlfriend Patralekhaa in latest pictures on social media.

IANS

Updated:August 31, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Life is All About Creating Wonderful Memories, Says Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao says life is all about creating memories.

He took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures. In the first image, he is seen enjoying himself in the swimming pool. The second picture has the actor posing with his actress girlfriend Patralekhaa and some friends.

As the caption, Rajkummar wrote: "Life is all about creating wonderful memories."

Speaking about his work, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an OTT adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger".

He will also be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta's comedy drama "Chhalaang". He is also a part of "Ludo", "Roohi Afzana" and "Badhaai Do".

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading