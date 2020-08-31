CHANGE LANGUAGE
Life is All About Creating Wonderful Memories, Says Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao enjoys time with his friends and girlfriend Patralekhaa in latest pictures on social media.
Actor Rajkummar Rao says life is all about creating memories.
He took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures. In the first image, he is seen enjoying himself in the swimming pool. The second picture has the actor posing with his actress girlfriend Patralekhaa and some friends.
As the caption, Rajkummar wrote: "Life is all about creating wonderful memories."
Speaking about his work, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an OTT adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger".
He will also be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta's comedy drama "Chhalaang". He is also a part of "Ludo", "Roohi Afzana" and "Badhaai Do".
