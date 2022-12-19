Lifestyle To Net Worth, Know The Details of World Champion Lionel Messi

At the Fifa World Cup 2022 final, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties on Sunday. The match ended 3-3 after extra time, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and France’s Kylian Mbappe bagging a hat-trick. After this, Argentina won the final and it took social media by storm with people expressing their unbridled joy for Lionel Messi.

He is one of the most sought-after soccer players in the world. From a young age, he was very passionate about football and started playing for Barcelona FC at the age of 17. He led the team to win his first Ballon d’Or at age 22 for four years in a row.

He played for Barcelona for more than 16 years, before the team announced that they could not afford his salary and he subsequently moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. So, today the big questions are: How much does he earn and what is Lionel Messi’s net worth and lifestyle?

Net Worth:

Messi’s net worth is 600 million dollars i.e. about Rs 4952 crores. According to reports, Messi earns around $ 1,05,000 every day. Messi is usually seen away from show biz but it is not that he does not live a luxurious lifestyle. He has a luxurious bungalow in Argentina’s no-fly zone.

Apart from this, he also has many houses worth around Rs 234 million worldwide. He has a private jet worth around Rs 100 crore. Messi also owns a hotel.

Salary:

Messi has topped the list of the highest-paid players released by Forbes. According to Forbes, Messi earns around US$130 million annually (at current exchange rates he earns Rs 1.075 billion). Apart from that, he earns a lot of money from promoting his brands, of which $130 million, and he separates $55 million from his sporting activities. When he left Barcelona to play for Paris, he earned an average of $22 million daily.

Career and family:

Lionel Messi married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo and they have three children. Messi’s full name is Lionel Andres Messi and he has won 7 Bellen d’Or Awards and is considered to be one of the 5 best football players of all time. However, he now plays club football for Paris Saint-Germain.

