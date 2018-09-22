GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Light Festival Dazzles Visitors in Portuguese Holiday Town

The Lumina Festival, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Cascais , aims to “celebrate colors and forms in all their nuances, senses and aspects.

Reuters

Updated:September 22, 2018, 6:25 PM IST
Lumina Festival Reuters
Cascais,Portugal: Light shows and art installations brightened the streets of Portugal’s Cascais resort town on Friday for the seventh edition of the “Lumina” festival, a dazzling crowd puller showcasing the work of national and international artists.

The event, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Cascais every year, aims to “celebrate colors and forms in all their nuances, senses and aspects”, according to the organizers.

PIC1



It also hopes to highlight the historical heritage of Cascais, a former fishing village that became a first-class travel destination by the end of the 19th century.



This year’s installations included an interactive skate ramp that flashed with different colored lights and shapes as skateboarders rode over it.



“There are so many different things so your mind is just kind of watching it,” said Terry Reel, an American tourist visiting Portugal. “It’s just so delightful.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
