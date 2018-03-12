English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lilac, Tangerine, Pink: Catwalk-Approved Alternatives to Red Lipstick
Bubblegum tones also reigned supreme, with the models at Max Mara sporting bright lipstick in poppy tones such as hot pink and lilac.
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Rihanna)
It is an undisputed beauty classic, but could the red lip's days be numbered? Perhaps -- after all, the Autumn/Winter 2018 ready-to-wear shows had plenty of alternatives to offer this season.
Vivid, primary colors were a surprising yet welcome theme on the catwalks of New York, London, Milan and Paris throughout February and March. In Milan, Annakiki stood out with some strikingly unusual shades, including a daring shamrock green and a sky blue hue, while Maison Margiela fell into step in Paris with a series of bold hues in shades of green, blue and orange (as well as a dazzling holographic glitter look created by makeup mogul Pat McGrath).
Bubblegum tones also reigned supreme, with the models at Max Mara sporting bright lipstick in poppy tones such as hot pink and lilac.
Moschino's beauty concept was both nostalgically retro and gloriously futuristic at the same time, featuring lots of body paint in avatar blues, bright greens and sunshine yellows -- with the lipstick tones to match -- while Chromat put a tangerine spin on the trend.
Last but not least, there was a healthy dose of shimmer. Nicopanda debuted eye-catching hues such as gold and orange, both with a sparkly, metallic finish -- an approach echoed by Stella Jean, who championed the frosted look in ice-cool tones of pink and purple.
