Lili Reinhart On Battling Anxiety Amid Covid Pandemic

Lili Reinhart reveals how the pandemic has added on her already existing anxiety with which she has been struggling since she was in school.

July 25, 2020
Lili Reinhart On Battling Anxiety Amid Covid Pandemic
Actress Lili Reinhart has been dealing with anxiety issues amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In a conversation with author Sylvester McNutt on Instagram, Lili spoke about how the pandemic has affected her mental health, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I stress myself out all the time. Going to the post office ... I really don't want to drive to post office. It gives me anxiety because I don't want to leave my dog, I don't want to have to deal with going out in public. I don't want to deal with the mask thing, I would (wear a mask), but I don't want to put myself in a stressful environment. I get myself hyped up about very dumb things," she said.

The Riverdale fame actress revealed that she has been struggling with anxiety since she was in school.

"I really struggled during school. Obviously, I couldn't escape that situation, I didn't have a choice. I started getting panic attacks when I was in 8th grade so I think I was thirteen and every day in my 8th grade year I would cry in the morning," she revealed.

Lili Reinhart has also acted in Lorene Scafaria's black comedy crime drama film Hustlers. Her upcoming movie Chemical Hearts, based on the novel by Krystal Sutherland of the same name, is set to release on August 21. She has five Teen Choice Awards to her name.

