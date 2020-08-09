Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Lili Reinhart Opens up on Her Decision to Come Out as Bisexual

Lili Reinhart revealed that she felt comfortable coming out after experiencing an abundance of solidarity while marching at a protest alongside the LGBTQ community.

IANS

Updated:August 9, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lili Reinhart Opens up on Her Decision to Come Out as Bisexual
Credits- Instagram

Actress Lili Reinhart said she was attracted to women from a young age, and people close to her knew her truth all along.

In an interview to Flaunt magazine, the Riverdale star revealed that she felt comfortable coming out after experiencing an abundance of solidarity while marching at a protest alongside the LGBTQ community, reported people.com.

"I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age," she said, adding: "I felt that since I've exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention."

The 23-year-old added: "That's not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret."

In June, the Riverdale star shared in an Instagram Story that she would be attending an LGBTQ for Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, which was meant for members of the LGBTQ community who were standing in solidarity with the anti-racism movement.

"Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman," she wrote at the time, adding: "And I will be joining this protest today. Come join."

Reinhart most recently dated her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse. The pair were first linked in July 2017 and seemingly split for the first time in July 2019 before they rekindled their romance two months later.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading